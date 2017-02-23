Local groups react to Trump's bathroom guidance reversal

Highway 77 is shut down near Saltillo Road due to an overturned fuel tanker leaking gasoline.More >>
Three people have been accused of killing a 21-year-old man in northeast Omaha.
Husker wide receiver Stanley Morgan Junior was arrested in Florida on felony drug charges. According to a police report, Morgan was arrested after a traffic stop May 6th. Morgan was in possession of 21.4 grams of cannabis. Another Husker, Antonio Reed, and a woman were in the vehicle but were not arrested. "Head Coach Mike Riley and the Athletic Department are aware of the recent incident ...
One local dog is heading to the Nebraska State Penitentiary this weekend.
Police have identified the body of a man pulled from a downtown Omaha lagoon.
Lincoln Police tased a 19-year-old man after they said he began to fight with officers during arrest. Police were called to a disturbance in south Lincoln before 4 a.m. Friday. They said the caller reported the suspect was high on an unknown drug, banging on the home and trying to get inside. Officers found the man in the backyard. They said he seem to be angry and paced back and forth.
The start of the 33rd Street rehabilitation project between Holdrege Street and Madison Avenue has been delayed until Monday, June 19.
Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist who died after colliding with a van in eastern Nebraska.
Weather permitting, temporary nighttime ramp closures are scheduled beginning Tuesday, May 30 through Tuesday, June 20 at three Lincoln I-80 interchanges.
