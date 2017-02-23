Local groups react to Trump's bathroom guidance reversal

President Donald Trump reverses the transgender bathroom and locker room guidelines for schools from the Obama administration.

They directed schools to allow students to go the facility of their own choice based on their gender identity and not birth sex.

The rules created a lot of controversy around the nation and even here in Nebraska.

The Trump administration said the guidance was a governmental overreach and it should be up to the states.

The Nebraska family alliance agrees.

"Public schools felt compelled we have to make a policy or we're going to lose of funding. That is very inappropriate,” Nebraska Family Alliance Executive Director Karen Bowling said.

Some argue this reversal threatens the rights of young transgender Americans.

The ACLU of Nebraska doesn't like this change in stance from the federal government, but wants people to know the protections under the title nine law remains.

"It is a disappointing political move, but the law is still squarely transgender students and people need to know that,” ACLU Nebraska Executive Director Danielle Conrad said.

Abbi Swatsworth is the president Outlinc.

It's a local organization that advocates for LGBTQ community.

She wants people to know they're loved and supported regardless.

"No one person can really say what your value is in the community, even if that person happens to be the president,” Outlinc President Abbi Swatsworth said.

"Coming up with ways that are more compassionate that can serve all students is best served at the local level,” Bowling said.

Lincoln Public Schools already has policies regarding this issue.

It said it plans to continue with its current practices.

Here is LPS' full Statement:

"Lincoln Public Schools uses guidance from the Office of the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice and the Department of Education to inform our processes and assist in crafting our procedures and guidelines. Lincoln Public Schools will continue to work with the individual student and family – as well as principals and other appropriate building and district officials – as we determine each individual student's needs."