Crews will begin salting, brining roads at midnight

Crews will begin salting, brining roads at midnight

At midnight Thursday, City crews will begin a material spreading operation of granular salt, pre-wet with anti-ice brine on all emergency snow routes, arterials, bus and school routes.

Twenty units will be deployed and will remain on the roads until late Friday night. 

Plow teams will be available if conditions worsen. 

There will be no pre-treatment of roads with anti-ice brine due to an expected one-half inch of rain between now and midnight.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 a.m. to midnight Friday. 

Rain is predicted for Thursday afternoon and evening, which may change into snow after midnight Thursday.

Snow accumulation on Friday is expected to be one to two inches.

Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. 

If you have questions, you may call the Public Works Snow Center at 402-441-7644.

