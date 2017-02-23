NU BSB: No. 8 Beavers Drop Huskers, 10-1

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

No. 8 Beavers Drop Huskers, 10-1

Surprise, Ariz. – The Nebraska baseball team (1-2, 0-0 Big Ten) fell behind 4-0 after the first inning to the No. 8 Oregon State Beavers (5-0, 0-0 Pac-12) on Thursday afternoon and were unable to comeback in a 10-1 loss.

Nebraska’s bats were kept in check by junior Luke Heimlich. The 6-1 lefty allowed just one run on six hits and one walk over 7.0 innings, while striking out four.

After not allowing an earned run over 7.0 innings in last week’s season opener, sophomore Matt Waldron had one of his roughest outings as a Husker. The right hander allowed seven runs on 10 hits, both career highs, over 3.1 innings, the shortest start of his young career.

Sophomore Ethan Frazier and junior Luis Alvarado were bright spots for the Huskers out of the bullpen. Frazier didn’t allow a hit and struck out three over 2.0 shutout innings, while Alvarado recorded a perfect eighth inning in his Husker debut on the mound. Alvarado also added his third double of the season at the plate.

The Beavers jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first, as all nine batters came to the plate. OSU notched six hits in the frame, including doubles from Nick Madrigal and Trevor Larnach. Madrigal went 3-for-4 on the day with three runs scored.

Nebraska got one run back in the top of the second when Jake Schleppenbach drove in Mike Waldron with a two-out RBI single, but Oregon State responded with two more runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 6-1 lead.

After adding a seventh run off Waldron in the fourth, freshman Connor Curry made his Husker debut out of the bullpen. The lefty got a fly out for the second out of the inning, hit a batter to load the bases and then notched his first college strikeout to end the frame.

The Beavers turned a leadoff walk and an error into two more runs in the fifth and plated a leadoff walk in the sixth for a 10-1 lead.

The Huskers will be back at Surprise Stadium tomorrow evening to face the Utah Utes, with first pitch set for 6 p.m. (CT).