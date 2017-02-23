Winter Weather Advisory

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A system is moving through the state bringing winter weather and hazardous travel conditions.

The northern half of Nebraska is in a Winter Storm Warning lasting until 5 p.m. on Friday the 24th.

Many counties along Interstate-80, including Lancaster, are in a Winter Storm Advisory starting at 3 a.m. Friday and lasting midnight Friday night.