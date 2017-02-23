Pedestrian hit by car - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

`

Pedestrian hit by car

A Lincoln woman was hit by a car and rushed to the hospital tonight. 
 
Officers say she was hit while crossing the intersection at 18th and K streets around 6:30 Thursday evening. Police are looking into what exactly happened and who had the right of way.

Police say her injuries are not life threatening. 

