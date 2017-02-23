Feb 23 Prep Basketball Scores

Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: Associated Press
^BOYS BASKETBALL=
^Subdistrict Tournament Final=
^C1-1 Subdistrict Tournament=
Louisville 40, Syracuse 37
^C1-2 Subdistrict Tournament=
Boys Town 83, Douglas County West 73
^C1-3 Subdistrict Tournament=
Bishop Neumann 75, Wahoo 46
^C1-4 Subdistrict Tournament=
Milford 63, Fillmore Central 52
^C1-5 Subdistrict Tournament=
Columbus Scotus 63, North Bend Central 38
^C1-6 Subdistrict Tournament=
Winnebago 72, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 59
^C1-7 Subdistrict Tournament=
Wayne 56, West Point-Beemer 39
^C2-1 Subdistrict Tournament=
Diller-Odell 53, Southern 51
^C1-10 Subdistrict Tournament=
Kearney Catholic 57, Adams Central 52
^C1-11 Subdistrict Tournament=
Gothenburg 78, Hershey 61
^C2-2 Subdistrict Tournament=
Elmwood-Murdock 44, Freeman 33
^C2-3 Subdistrict Tournament=
Yutan 64, Oakland-Craig 40
^C2-4 Subdistrict Tournament=
Ponca 57, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 32
^C2-5 Subdistrict Tournament=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 76, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 53
^C2-7 Subdistrict Tournament=
Battle Creek 56, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 33
^C2-8 Subdistrict Tournament=
Centennial 46, Twin River 34
^C2-9 Subdistrict Tournament=
Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Doniphan-Trumbull 21
^C2-10 Subdistrict Tournament=
Amherst 51, Arcadia-Loup City 47
^C2-11 Subdistrict Tournament=
Southwest 42, Southern Valley 38
^D1-1 Subdistrict Tournament=
Nebraska City Lourdes 58, Johnson-Brock 48
^D1-2 Subdistrict Tournament=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 60, Friend 37
^D1-3 Subdistrict Tournament=
East Butler 41, Omaha Christian Academy 40
^D1-4 Subdistrict Tournament=
Guardian Angels 59, Walthill 55
^D1-5 Subdistrict Tournament=
Randolph 39, Lutheran High Northeast 32
^D1-7 Subdistrict Tournament=
Nebraska Lutheran 53, Fullerton 51
^D1-8 Subdistrict Tournament=
Heartland 35, Kenesaw 30
^D2-1 Subdistrict Tournament=
Parkview Christian 59, Falls City Sacred Heart 48
^D2-2 Subdistrict Tournament=
Humphrey St. Francis 52, Mead 32
^D2-3 Subdistrict Tournament=
Wynot 68, Santee 34
^D2-6 Subdistrict Tournament=
Giltner 59, Heartland Lutheran 44
^D2-7 Subdistrict Tournament=
Wilcox-Hildreth 64, Loomis 29
^D2-8 Subdistrict Tournament=
Wauneta-Palisade 57, Wallace 44
^D1-10 Subdistrict Tournament=
Alma 62, Elm Creek 59
^D1-11 Subdistrict Tournament=
Dundy County-Stratton 58, Medicine Valley 45
^D1-12 Subdistrict Tournament=
Paxton 53, Creek Valley 52, OT
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
^A-1 Tournament=
Lincoln Northeast 66, Papillion-LaVista 49
^A-2 Tournament=
Kearney 44, Millard South 35
^A-3 Tournament=
Omaha Northwest 48, Omaha Westside 44
^A-4 Tournament=
Lincoln Southwest 51, Omaha North 48
^A-5 Tournament=
Lincoln East 52, Lincoln Southeast 43
^A-6 Tournament=
Lincoln Pius X 55, Bellevue West 51
^A-7 Tournament=
Millard West 47, Papillion-LaVista South 38
^B-1 Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Gretna 66, Waverly 52
Platteview 43, Nebraska City 29
^B-2 Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Elkhorn 44, Omaha Skutt Catholic 32
Elkhorn South 73, Omaha Gross Catholic 32
^B-3 Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Omaha Roncalli 59, Omaha Duchesne Academy 54, 2OT
South Sioux City 66, Blair 39
^B-4 Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Norris 34, Crete 29
Seward 45, Beatrice 33
^B-5 Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Aurora 40, Grand Island Northwest 37
York 48, Hastings 28
