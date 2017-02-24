City of Lincoln Roads update

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Press Release from City of Lincoln Public Works:

Public Works will continue a material spreading operation Friday evening of granular salt, pre-wet with anti-ice brine on all emergency snow routes, arterials, bus and school routes. Twenty units currently remain deployed. The number of crews will be reduced later tonight to patrol City quadrants, reapplying material as needed and to respond to service requests.

Streets are in good condition, but drivers are urged to be cautious and watch for slick areas. Lincoln Police Department reports 39 accidents since midnight Thursday.

Please stay informed on the status of snow operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. If you have questions, you may call the Public Works Snow Center at 402-441-7644.

With wet streets and more snow returning to the area, Public Works is continuing a material spreading operation of granular salt, pre-wet with anti-ice brine on all emergency snow routes, arterials, bus and school routes. Twenty units will remain deployed to monitor street conditions and apply material as needed. Drivers are urged be cautious and watch for slick areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 9 p.m. Today. Light drizzle and snow is expected throughout the day, with snow accumulation expected to be two to four inches. Lincoln Police Department reports no accidents since midnight Thursday.

