UPDATE: Lincoln Police investigate a bank robbery in SE Lincoln

Lincoln Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened at U.S. Bank near 56th and Highway 2 Friday morning.

Police were called to the bank after 9:30 a.m.

Officers said a man entered the bank and demanded money, but no weapon was shown.

They said the man did threaten to harm the employee and got away with some cash.

LPD said he was last seen running south and west toward the apartment complex nearby the bank.

Due to the search, Pound Middle School, Calvert Elementary School, Zeman Elementary School and Southeast High School were place on a lock out. The lock out was lifted just before 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The suspect was described as a dark-skinned male, 30 years of age, deep voice, 6’0” tall, 210 pounds, average build, wearing a tan or olive-colored heavy, winter coat with fur trim.

There were no injuries.

This is a developing story.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police are investigating a bank robbery at US Bank near 56th and Highway 2.

Police are searching in the area.

Due to the search, Pound Middle School, Calvert Elementary School, Zeman Elementary School and Southeast High School were place on a lock out. The lock out was lifted just before 10:30 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. We'll bring you the latest details as they become available.