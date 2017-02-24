Update: I-80 lanes west of Lincoln re-opened

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Update:

(LINCOLN, NE.) – All lanes of Interstate 80 west of Lincoln are now open. The Nebraska State Patrol

reminds travelers to please continue to maintain safe following distances, wear seat belts, and watch for

quickly changing road conditions, including closed roads. Weather is affecting much of Nebraska and includes

snow, ice, and blowing snow.

(LINCOLN, NE.) – Due to weather and road conditions and multiple accidents, Interstate 80 westbound has been closed from just west of Lincoln to Waco, and eastbound lanes closed from York to Seward.

If you do have to drive, please increase following distances, wear seat belts, and watch for quickly changing road conditions, including closed roads. Weather is affecting much of Nebraska and includes snow, ice, and blowing snow.