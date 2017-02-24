NEB RIFLE: Coach Johnson, Four Huskers Earn Conference Awards

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Coach Johnson, Four Huskers Earn Conference Awards

Akron, Ohio --- The Great America Rifle Conference announced its annual award winners late Thursday night at its award banquet prior to the start of the conference championships. Four Huskers, along with Assistant Coach Rick Johnson Jr., were recognized for their efforts this season.

Freshman Samantha Peterson earned honorable mention all-conference in smallbore. All-Americans Dacotah Faught and Rachel Martin were chosen second-team all-GARC in air rifle and honorable mention all-GARC in combined disciplines. For Martin, it was her seventh and eighth conference award. Nina Radulovic claimed Nebraska’s Scholar-Athlete-of-the-Year Award.

Johnson Jr., earned Assistant Coach of the Year in just his second season at Nebraska. He is the first NU assistant coach to win the award.

West Virginia took home Shooter of the Year (Ginny Thrasher), Rookie of the Year (Milica Babic), Senior of the Year (Jean-Pierre Lucas) and Coach of the Year (Jon Hammond).

As a team, Nebraska finished third in the conference in the combined standings behind West Virginia and Kentucky, which included a third-place air rifle finish. West Virginia swept the combined, air rifle and smallbore team awards. Kentucky placed second in all three categories as well, while Memphis placed third in smallbore.

The GARC Championships begin today with smallbore and finish tomorrow with air rifle. For live stats visit the following link: http://results.megalink.no/#/megalink-usa.

Complete list of conference awards attached.