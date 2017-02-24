3 ailing Nebraska inmates died in past week, officials say

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a convicted killer imprisoned for more than 40 years and two other ailing inmates have died in custody.

The Nebraska Correctional Services Department says 88-year-old Harold Nokes died Wednesday. He's been serving two life sentences since 1974 for killing Edwin and Wilma Hoyt, of Culbertson, in 1973. He admitted killing them, cutting up their bodies and dumping the parts in Harry Strunk Lake near Cambridge.

Another convicted killer, 68-year-old Gary Pope, also died Wednesday. He was sentenced to life in prison for the 1979 slaying of Richard Rogers in Saunders County.

The department says 57-year-old Wayne Stark died early Monday morning. He'd been serving three to six years for fourth-offense driving under the influence.

The department says all three men were being treated for long-term ailments.