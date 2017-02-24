Lincoln teen accidentally shoots himself in leg - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln teen accidentally shoots himself in leg

Posted by Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police cited and released 51-year-old Brenda Bonin for giving alcohol to minors and child neglect.

They said some teens were drinking alcohol  and smoking marijuana at friend's home near 21st and A streets Thursday night.

Officers came after a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the thigh while showing off the gun around 11:20 p.m.

Police said Bonin is  the parent to one of the teenage girls. 

