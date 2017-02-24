NEB T&F: Four Huskers Earn Podium Finishes at Big Ten Meet

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

GENEVA, Ohio – The Nebraska track and field team combined for four podium finishes on day one of the Big Ten Track & Field Indoor Championships at the SPIRE Institute.

After the first day of competition, the Nebraska women are tied with Wisconsin for third place at 27 points. Penn State (30) and Michigan (29) lead the pack. The Nebraska men are in fourth place with 17 points. Indiana leads with 42 points, while Wisconsin (24.5) and Illinois (19.5) are just ahead of the Huskers.

Steven Cahoy was the runner-up in the pole vault, clearing 17-8 1/4 (5.39m) on his first attempt. He recorded only one miss to that point of the competition and cleared three straight bars on his first attempt. It was his third straight indoor runner-up finish. Michigan State’s Tim Ehrhardt cleared 18-0 (5.49m) to win the event. Redshirt freshman Kevin Cahoy finished eighth after a personal-best mark of 17-0 1/4 (5.19m) to secure a team point for the Husker men.

Freshman Andy Jacobs was the women’s pole vault runner-up with a jump of 13-7 1/4 (4.15m) in her first Big Ten meet. Jacobs made it over the bar on her first attempt, but Wisconsin’s Taylor Amann was able to clear 13-9 1/4 (4.20m). Jacobs’ only misses of the day were at 13-9 1/4 (4.20m), which would have been a personal best.

Tierra Williams was the long jump runner-up with an indoor personal-best jump of 20-8 1/2 (6.31m), the No. 9 mark in NU history and the No. 17 mark in the nation this season. Reka Czuth was fifth after leaping a personal-best 20-1 1/2 (6.13m). Jazmin McCoy also scored a team point, finishing eighth at 19-2 (5.84m). The Husker women totaled 13 of their 27 team points in the long jump.

Toni Tupper finished third in the shot put with a throw of 53-0 (16.15m) on her final attempt, just shy of her personal best. Elijah Lucy was fourth in the long jump at 24-6 1/2 (7.48m), while Isaiah Griffith was sixth with a personal-best jump of 24-3 (7.39m).

Cody Walton and Noah Gabel ended day one of the heptathlon on pace to set personal bests in the event. Walton has 3,185 points and is the leader through four events, while Gabel has 3,014 points and is in fifth place. Walton won the shot put portion of the competition with a personal-best throw of 47-2 1/2 (14.39m). Gabel also set a PR in the event of 37-5 1/4 (11.41m). Walton also set a personal best in the high jump at 6-7 1/2 (2.02m) to finish the day strong. Walton and Gabel are positioned well to rack up team points for the Husker men on Saturday.

Moujtaba Mohammed advanced to the 600 meters final with a time of 1:16.55 on the oversized track, the second-fastest time in NU history for any track size. Mohammed now stands behind only Dmitrijs Milkevics’ 1:15.60 in 2005 for the fastest 600 meters in school history. Ty Moss also reached the final with a time of 1:17.73, a personal best for him.

Lakayla Harris qualified for the 60 meters final after a personal-best time of 7.43, the No. 5 time in NU history. She also reached the 200 meters final with another personal best, 23.72, the No. 8 time in NU history on any track size.

Jasmine Barge reached the 60-meter hurdles final with a personal-best run of 8.23. Her time moved her to No. 3 in school history in the event and was the fifth-fastest time in qualifying.

Andy Neal ran the 400 meters in 46.58 to qualify for the final along with Jake Bender, who ran 46.74. Both times were personal bests, and Neal’s time was the fifth-fastest time in NU history on any size of track.

The meet resumes with the heptathlon at 8:45 a.m. (CT) on Saturday.