Nonprofit holds fundraiser for foster kids, families

Posted By: Brent BonFleur

bbonfleur@klkntv.com

The Nebraska Children’s Home Society held its HOMEGROWN LINCOLN fundraiser on Friday at Venue near 70th and Van Dorn.

The event included a photography exhibit by Aly Schenk Photography featuring children and families who have been served by NCHS.

Nebraska Children’s Home Society provides safe and loving care to children of all ages statewide.

"We help thousands of children find families across the state every year - and we don't charge a penny for any of our services," said Jennifer Fuller, with NCHS.

"So fundraisers like this are really important for us to not only raise money, but to raise awareness - and to help people understand that, 'Hey, there's kids out there that need a safe, loving, permanent home,' - and maybe you want to open up your home to a child in need."

Justin and Shelley Baldassano adopted one of the children featured in the photos - their daughter, Emma.

After years of being unable to have children on their own, they turned to adoption.

"Keep up with the faith," said Justin Baldassano.

"It took a long time. It was a struggle - four years we were on a list - but she' worth it. It's all worth it, the whole journey was worth it."

Their services include getting help to women and teens facing unplanned pregnancies, connecting kids with adoptive parents and youth education services to help ensure that children begin school ready to learn.

The event featured live music, games and refreshments.

There was also a raffle to raise money for the organization, with all the proceeds benefiting children and families served by NCHS.

NCHS has offices in Alliance, Beatrice, Grand Island, Kearney, Lincoln, Norfolk, North Platte, Omaha and Scottsbluff.