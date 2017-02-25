Thousands raised in Lincoln Polar Plunge

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

Freezing water and a fresh layer of snow didn't dampen spirits Saturday as team after team ran into the icy water at Holmes Lake, raising money for the Special Olympics.

"So it's just great to bring awareness to our cause and our athletes, said Katie Kellar with Special Olympics, Nebraska. "They can do everything that you or I can do."

Some athletes showed up to plunge as well, like James Hardesty with the Lincoln Sharks.

"I play basketball and swimming," he said, listing his skills within the Special Olympics team. "My team is awesome. I have good teammates."

Another team, Chaos Softball, was there raising money in honor of Joshua Hartwig, a Special Olympics athlete who was shot and killed over a year ago.

"Specifically, it's going to my cousin's team, Nebraska storm," said Sam Dunavin, one of the softball players. "My cousin was murdered last year and he played on this team, so it's great for us to be able to give something back to them."

Costumes are a big deal here, especially for the Parks and Recreation team, which has done the polar plunge for 10 years now. They raise money for Lincoln's Shooting Stars Special Olympics team.

"This is just a phenomenal opportunity for the athletes to do the sports that they so love and enjoy in an atmosphere that is supportive for them," said Kerry Zingg with the Shooting Stars.

More than 20 teams were signed up Saturday. Around $25,000 was raised beforehand, and by the end of the day they expect another $10,000.