Iowa Supreme Court rules on elder abuse law

Officials tell us there has been a serious accident near 190th and Old Cheney road.
Final autopsy results show a Scottsbluff man whose body was found in a ditch died of hypothermia.
Police say a man has died after being pulled from an apartment pool in northwest Omaha. Medics were sent to the Camelot Village Apartments around 7 p.m. Sunday.
Fire crews are on the scene of a possible propane tank explosion near 70th and O.
A fire official has estimated that a fire at Lincoln food plant has caused nearly $100,000 in damage.
One local dog is heading to the Nebraska State Penitentiary this weekend.
Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist who died after colliding with a van in eastern Nebraska.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Advocates for low-income Nebraska residents hope a new law will help keep poor people who committed minor offenses from wasting time in jail.
A law passed this month will require judges to consider a person's financial status before assigning fines or setting bail.
