Iowa Supreme Court rules on elder abuse law

The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that age alone is enough to show a person needs protection from elder abuse under a state law enacted in 2014.

The ruling Friday comes in the case of 69-year-old Judith Chapman, who successfully obtained an elder abuse protection order against her adult son, John Wilkinson Jr., in late 2014.

Chapman transferred title of her mobile home to Wilkinson, telling him that when she died, the trailer would be his.

Wilkinson later demanded $35,000 to transfer title back to his mother.

When she refused, he posted eviction notices on her door.

On Friday, Justice David Wiggins wrote that the law defines vulnerable adults as those 60 or older who are unable to protect themselves because of ``age or a mental or physical condition.''

