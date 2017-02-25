McClure pitches Well in 2-0 Loss to Cal

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Cathedral City, Calif. - A pair of two-out runs were the difference for the Nebraska softball team on Saturday in a 2-0 loss to California in the first of two games for the Huskers at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

The two runs spoiled a strong outing from junior right-hander Cassie McClure, who pitched very well in a losing effort. McClure (0-4) tossed a complete game and allowed only two runs She surrendered 10 hits, but all 10 hits were singles, including seven infield singles. While McClure pitched well for Nebraska (0-10), the Husker offense was shut out for the fourth straight game, as Zoe Conley (7-1) fired a five-hit shutout for the 11-1 Bears.

After a scoreless first two innings, three perfectly-placed infield singles loaded the bases with Bears with one out in the top of the third. The Huskers then recorded a force out at home before a six-pitch bases-loaded walk forced in the game's first run. Cal still had the bases loaded with one out when Khala Taylor hit a fly ball to fairly deep left field, where junior Austen Urness went back and made a nice running catch to end the inning.

Nebraska got its first base runner in the bottom of the frame when junior Gina Metzler reached on a one-out single. Metzler stole second base with two outs but was stranded there after sophomore Alyvia Simmons grounded out following an eight-pitch at bat.

The Huskers threatened again in the bottom of the fifth following back-to-back one-out singles from Metzler and freshman Rindy Bryant but fouled to score.

In the bottom of the sixth, McClure singled with one out and junior Austen Urness added a two-out single to put Huskers on first and second with two outs before a pop out ended the threat.

Cal added an insurance run in the top of the seventh. A pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases with one out before Nebraska recorded a force out at home. Then with two outs, Jazmyn Jackson lined an RBI single off of McClure to close out the scoring.

The Huskers were then retired in order in the bottom of the frame.

Following the loss to Cal, Nebraska immediately returns to action against No. 20 Missouri.