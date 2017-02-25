Stars top Stampede, 4-2

Posted By: Sports
Lincoln, Neb. - The Lincoln Stars scored twice in the second period en route to a 4-2 win against the Sioux Falls Stampede on Saturday in the Ice Box.
The win moved the Stars to 25-17-5 and snapped a three-game losing slide.
Dominick Mersch opened the scoring for the Stars midway through the first period, burying a rebound from Luke Jaycox's shot for his ninth of the season. Three minutes later, Sioux Falls responded with a similar goal from Jack Doremus to make it 1-1, then took the lead with a one-timer from Lean Bergman at 18:36 of the first.
Lincoln used a two-goal second period to regain the lead. Collin Peters tied the game with his first of the season at 5:07 of the second. Peters' goal came on the power play as he took a shot from the slot immediately following a face off win. Justin Richards and Sam Sternschein had assists on the play. Henry Bowlby put the Stars in the lead before the second intermission, batting a rebound out of the air to make it 2-1. Jaycox and Dylan Woolf assisted Bowlby's 16th of the season.
Sternschein added an empty netter with less than one minute remaining in the third period to make it a 4-2 final. Schultz had the assist on the goal.
Lincoln finished 1/4 on the power play and 3/3 on the penalty kill.
Cayden Primeau made 33 saves.
