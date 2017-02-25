Nebraska upsets No. 20 Missouri, 4-1

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Cathedral City, Calif. - The Nebraska softball team snapped a season-opening 10-game losing streak with a 4-1 upset of 20th-ranked Missouri Saturday night at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

After opening the season with nine losses to current top-25 teams and the 10th loss coming earlier Saturday to a California team receiving the most votes of any non-ranked team this week, Nebraska finally found the win column against a Missouri squad that beat the Huskers in the 2016 NCAA Regional Final.

Junior right-hander Kaylan Jablonski and senior right-hander Cassie McClure combined to fire a two-hitter to lead the Huskers to the upset. Jablonski (1-4) earned her first career victory over a ranked team, allowing one run on only one hit in 5.1 innings. McClure picked up her first save of the season and the 11th of her Husker career with 1.2 scoreless innings of one-hit relief.

Offensively, the Huskers out-hit the Tigers, 6-2. Freshman Alexis Perry finished 2-for-3, while junior Laura Barrow drove in a pair of runs. All four NU runs scored with two outs, as Nebraska totaled four of its six hits with two outs.

Danielle Baumgartner (1-2) took the loss for Missouri, which fell to 7-4 on the season.

After Missouri squandered a leadoff runner in each of the first three innings, Nebraska took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third. Freshman Rindy Bryant reached on a one-out double - the first of her career - and she scored on a two-out RBI single up the middle from junior Gina Metzler.

The Huskers then loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the fourth on a two-out single from Perry and back-to-back walks by Jablonski and Barrow. That prompted Missouri to make its third pitching change of the game, bringing on ace Madi Norman, who was called for an illegal pitch on her second pitch, allowing Perry to score from third to give Nebraska a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the sixth, Jablonski issued a one-out walk to mark the end of her day. McClure came on in relief and promptly walked the first batter she faced to put the tying runners on base. Natalie Fleming then lined a 3-2 pitch off the fence in right for an RBI double. Trailing 2-1, Missouri had runners at second and third with only one out, but McClure bounced back with a three-pitch strikeout and a ground out to preserve the lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, junior Austen Urness drew a one-out walk before a Missouri error put Huskers on first and second with one out. That error loomed large when Barrow grounded a 1-2 pitch back up the middle for a two-out, two-run single that scored Urness and senior pinch runner Lotte Sjulin.

Leading 4-1, McClure worked around a two-out error in the top of the seventh to close out the win.

The Huskers wrap up their stay at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Sunday with an 11 a.m. (Central) matchup with Oregon State.