Nebraska Prep Scores 2-25-17

Posted By: Sports
Sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: Associated Press
^BOYS BASKETBALL=
^A-1 Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Lincoln Pius X 75, North Platte 25
Millard South 61, Millard North 59
^A-2 Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Omaha Burke 62, Omaha Bryan 35
Papillion-LaVista 53, Lincoln North Star 38
^A-3 Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Millard West 77, Lincoln Southeast 53
Omaha Creighton Prep 62, Omaha Northwest 61
^A-4 Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Kearney 82, Lincoln High 43
Lincoln Northeast 61, Papillion-LaVista South 49
^A-5 Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Omaha Central 61, Omaha Westside 33
Omaha North 85, Bellevue East 52
^A-6 Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Lincoln East 71, Fremont 54
Norfolk 53, Grand Island 34
^A-7 Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Bellevue West 59, Lincoln Southwest 54
Omaha South 82, Omaha Benson 56
^B-1 Tournament=
Nebraska City 72, Plattsmouth 60
^B-2 Tournament=
Ralston 60, Omaha Gross Catholic 55
^B-3 Tournament=
South Sioux City 63, Blair 55
^B-4 Tournament=
^First Round=
Crete 48, Schuyler 22
Norris 50, Seward 45
^B-5 Tournament=
^First Round=
Grand Island Northwest 66, Holdrege 52
Hastings 63, Lexington 54
^B-6 Tournament=
McCook 63, Sidney 57
^C1-8 Subdistrict Tournament=
O'Neill 61, Broken Bow 47
^C1-9 Subdistrict Tournament=
Boone Central/Newman Grove 63, Grand Island Central Catholic 54
^C2-6 Subdistrict Tournament=
Neligh-Oakdale 64, West Holt 59
^D1-6 Subdistrict Tournament=
Boyd County 60, Elgin Public/Pope John 44
^D2-10 Subdistrict Tournament=
Mullen 53, South Platte 31
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
^B-6 Tournament=
Sidney 54, Alliance 33
^Class C1 District Tournament=
^Finals=
^District C1-3=
Columbus Scotus 41, Fort Calhoun 35
^District C1-4=
Ord 48, Pierce 29
^Class C2 District Tournament=
^Finals=
^District C2-1=
Diller-Odell 44, Elmwood-Murdock 35
^Distict C2-2=
Ponca 63, Oakland-Craig 55, OT
^District C2-3=
Crofton 68, West Holt 48
^District C2-4=
Howells/Dodge 50, Twin River 42
^District C2-5=
Hastings St. Cecilia 54, Ravenna 49
^District C2-6=
Cambridge 50, Hemingford 45
^Class D1 District Tournament=
^Finals=
^District D1-2=
Guardian Angels 59, Weeping Water 18
^District D1-3=
North Central 62, Randolph 46
^District D1-5=
Elm Creek 50, Burwell 39
^District D1-6=
Dundy County-Stratton 71, Morrill 28
^Class D2 District Tournament=
^Finals=
^District D2-1=
Falls City Sacred Heart 44, Humphrey St. Francis 23
^District D2-2=
St. Mary's 54, Wynot 49
^District D2-3=
Spalding Academy 64, Hampton 51
^District D2-5=
Sandhills/Thedford 39, Hyannis 33
^District D2-6=
Potter-Dix 53, Sioux County 33
