Team Jack partners with Huskers to fight cancer

Officials tell us there has been a serious accident near 190th and Old Cheney road.More >>
Final autopsy results show a Scottsbluff man whose body was found in a ditch died of hypothermia.More >>
Fire crews are on the scene of a possible propane tank explosion near 70th and O.More >>
A fire official has estimated that a fire at Lincoln food plant has caused nearly $100,000 in damage.More >>
Police say a man has died after being pulled from an apartment pool in northwest Omaha. Medics were sent to the Camelot Village Apartments around 7 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist who died after colliding with a van in eastern Nebraska.More >>
Rachel is from Spirit Lake, IA. Unlike many people in broadcasting, Rachel didn’t grow up dreaming of being the next Diane Sawyer or David Muir. “It just happened and now I love it”, she says. .More >>
One local dog is heading to the Nebraska State Penitentiary this weekend.More >>
