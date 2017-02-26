Man comes into local hospital with gunshot wound to head - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man comes into local hospital with gunshot wound to head

Lincoln Police say a 19-year-old man came into Bryan East hospital around 7:40 Saturday night with gunshot wounds to his head and hand. Police say the injuries were non life-threatening. The investigation is still ongoing as to why the man was shot.

