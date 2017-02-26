Group works to make the Big Blue River wheelchair accessible

Posted by: Abigail Wood

The Big Blue River curls around the outskirts of Beatrice before heading south. Steve Tart has lived in the area for 55 years, and he says he's spent most of that time on the river.

"There's a lot of beauty on the river that people miss," he says, navigating the steep banks down to the river.

It's Steve's desire to share that beauty that drives his recent plan to build a Big Blue River Access Area so elderly and handicapped people can get down close to the water.

"I've been down the river with a boat and everywhere you go it's the same case," he said. "The flood made banks steep and the water deeper. [People] have to go through grass and mud just to get to the river, and people are getting hurt."

The group is looking to dig out the steep banks and build a concrete ramp that will serve both as an easy canoe launch, and a flat place for fishing. Right now, the area is just another muddy bank, standing around 10 feet above the water's edge. Danielle Wilson, who's been involved with the project since January, says they'll have to dig all that dirt out to get started. But she's says it's worth it; she thinks it's an issue that should concern the people of Beatrice.

"We have several organizations and facilities in the area such as BSDC, Mosaic, Region V, and even nursing homes," she said. "Those people are your population here in Beatrice. If we have the ability to increase the value of the time they spend here then we need to do that."

The group thinks the whole project will take about two years. Right now they're raising $15,000 to hire an engineer and get the ramp underway. They are looking to raise everything privately, so the project doesn't have to rely on tax dollars. They're holding a public meeting March 25th to talk about the Big Blue River Access Plan. They'll meet at Aunt Mary's Center in Beatrice at 2 p.m.