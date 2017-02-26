CU's Maurice Watson turns self in following arrest warrant - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

CU's Maurice Watson turns self in following arrest warrant

Omaha Police say Creighton basketball player Maurice Watson, Jr. turned himself in Sunday afternoon. OPD issued an arrest warrant for Watson on Thursday. Watson was wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a 19-year-old.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Omaha Police Fugitive Unit are continuing the search for Creighton basketball player, Maurice Watson Jr., who is accused of sexual assault. 

OPD says: "At this point in time, Mr. Watson is dodging law enforcement efforts to arrest him. Until he is located and arrested by law enforcement, or turns himself in, the entire Douglas County Court system is operating off of Mr. Watson's time frame."

The Douglas County Attorney's Office and OPD don't have any arrangemements with Watson to turn himself in.

Watson is facing a charge of first degree criminal sexual assault. According to the police report, a 19-year-old woman said the suspect had nonconsensual sex with her in the bathroom of a home on Poppleton Avenue around 3 a.m. on Feb. 4. 

At this point in time, Mr. Watson is dodging law enforcement efforts to arrest him. Until he is located and arrested by law enforcement, or turns himself in, the entire Douglas County Court system is operating off of Mr. Watson's time frame.

Neither OPD nor the Douglas County Attorney's Office is part of any specific arrangements for Mr. Watson to turn himself in.

On Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 10:32 a.m. Omaha Police Officers were dispatched to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for a report of a sexual assault. The 19-year old victim reported that she was sexually assaulted during the early morning hours of February 4th. The victim identified the suspect that sexually assaulted her as Maurice Watson Jr. (3-8-93).

Omaha Police Department Special Victims Unit detectives have investigated this incident and submitted the findings to the Douglas County Attorney’s office. On February 23, 2017 an arrest warrant for 1st Degree Sexual Assault was issued for Mr. Watson.  

The Metro Fugitive Task Force is attempting to locate Mr. Watson and arrest him on the arrest warrant. Anyone with information on the location of Mr. Watson or information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.
