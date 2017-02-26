CU's Maurice Watson turns self in following arrest warrant

Omaha Police say Creighton basketball player Maurice Watson, Jr. turned himself in Sunday afternoon. OPD issued an arrest warrant for Watson on Thursday. Watson was wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a 19-year-old.

OMAHA, Neb. - The U.S. Marshals Service and the Omaha Police Fugitive Unit are continuing the search for Creighton basketball player, Maurice Watson Jr., who is accused of sexual assault.

OPD says: "At this point in time, Mr. Watson is dodging law enforcement efforts to arrest him. Until he is located and arrested by law enforcement, or turns himself in, the entire Douglas County Court system is operating off of Mr. Watson's time frame."

The Douglas County Attorney's Office and OPD don't have any arrangemements with Watson to turn himself in.

Watson is facing a charge of first degree criminal sexual assault. According to the police report, a 19-year-old woman said the suspect had nonconsensual sex with her in the bathroom of a home on Poppleton Avenue around 3 a.m. on Feb. 4.

