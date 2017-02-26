Huskers snuff out Flames

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

CHICAGO --- In the first meet of the season after Winter Cup, where every individual score counted towards the team score, the No. 7 Nebraska men's gymnastics team put on an impressive showing against the No. 17/18 UIC Flames at the UIC Pavilion on Sunday afternoon. Led by a season-high vault score, which included the Huskers' first 15.0 score of the season from All-American Anton Stephenson and a sweep of the individual event titles, Nebraska defeated UIC 406.300-367.950.

Rotation 1

The Huskers began the night on pommel horse. Travis Gollott got the team started with 12.30. Anton Stephenson led the team on the event with 13.65. Antonio Castro followed closely behind with 13.30. Jordan King and Kyle King notched 12.95 and 12.75, respectively.

For UIC, Alexander Dumstorf earned the highest score on floor with 13.00. The team finished with a score of 63.25 on floor. NU led 64.95-63.25 after the first rotation.

Rotation 2

Moving to floor, Anton Stephenson and fellow All-American Austin Epperson paved the way for NU, each earning scores of 14.05. Connor Adamsick and Daniel Leal earned scores of 13.95 and 13.80, respectively, while Jake Bonnay scored 13.40. As a team, the Cornhuskers scored 69.25.

Christopher Root led the Flames with 13.50 on pommel horse. UIC scored 59.80 and NU built its lead to 134.200-123.050 after the second rotation.

Rotation 3

Vault has proved to be one of the Huskers' top events this season and it showed on Sunday. NU earned a new season high (71.20) on the event. Anton Stephenson again led the team on an event, with a new season-high score of 15.10. Stephenson becomes the first Husker to break the 15.00 mark after the scoring change prior to the 2017 season tends to lower scores by 0.5. Leal tied his season-best score with 14.40. Chris Stephenson notched 14.30, while Castro and Adamsick scored 13.85 and 13.55, respectively. For Adamsick, it was a season best.

UIC scored 60.40 on rings and was led by Root (12.70). Nebraska led 205.400-283.450 halfway through the meet.

Rotation 4

Next, Nebraska competed on still rings where Chris Stephenson scored highest with 13.75. Brenon Sommers and Jordan King each notched season-high scores of 13.50. Epperson earned 13.20, while Sanjaya Roy scored 13.15. The Big Red finished with a team score of 67.10.

Victor Bello (13.90) led the Flames on vault to a team score of 64.85. UIC trailed 272.500-248.300 after rotation four.

Rotation 5

Jordan King led the way on high bar with 13.70. Castro notched 13.30, while Bonnay and Leal earned 12.85 and 12.70, respectively. Coleman Tokar pitched in 12.45 to bring the team total to 65.00.

UIC scored 62.00 on parallel bars led by Root's 13.80.

Rotation 6

On the final rotation, Leal scored highest for the Huskers on parallel bars with 14.30. Epperson followed closely behind with 14.10. Hymanson and Anton Stephenson each earned 13.90, while Chris Stephenson added 12.60. For Hymanson, it was a new personal-best score. The team ended with 68.80 on the event.

UIC scored 57.65 on high bar, with help from Tyler Ball's team-high score of 12.10.

Anton Stephenson claimed the vault and pommel horse titles. He also shared the floor title with Epperson. Chris Stephenson placed first on still rings. Leal took home the parallel bars title, while Jordan King earned his first career title after taking first on horizontal bar.

Nebraska welcomes Big Ten rivals Penn State and Iowa to the Bob Devaney Sports Center on March 4. Competition is set to begin a 4 p.m. and will be streamed live on huskers.com.