Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Bracket announced

Posted By: Sports
Sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: BIG Ten Media Relations
ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten Conference has announced the full bracket for the 2017 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament that will take place March 1-5 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.No. 2/5 Maryland (27-2, 15-1 Big Ten) and No. 12/9 Ohio State (25-5, 15-1) earned a share of the 2017 Big Ten Championship, with both finishing at 15-1 in conference play. The Terrapins claim their third consecutive Big Ten title, while the Buckeyes collect their 15th Big Ten women’s basketball crown, the most of any conference school.Ohio State also received the No. 1 seed for the Big Ten Tournament by virtue of its 98-87 win over Maryland on Feb. 20 in Columbus. The Buckeyes will open tournament play with a quarterfinal contest at noon (ET) Friday, while the Terrapins will be seeded second for next week’s tournament and play their opening game in the quarterfinal round at 6:30 p.m. (ET) Friday.Michigan (22-8, 11-5) earned the No. 3 seed for the Big Ten Tournament following its best conference finish since 2010-11. The Wolverines, who have also tied their school record for wins in a season, tip off their Big Ten Tournament schedule with a quarterfinal game on Friday evening, 25 minutes following the completion of Maryland’s quarterfinal.Rounding out the top four seeds in this year’s Big Ten Tournament is Indiana (20-9, 10-6), which claimed the last of the tournament’s double-byes into the quarterfinal round. The Hoosiers finished tied for fourth in the Big Ten standings with Purdue (19-11, 10-6) and earned the No. 4 seed thanks to their 74-60 victory over the Boilermakers on Jan. 19 in Bloomington. Indiana will open its Big Ten Tournament slate Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals, playing 25 minutes after Ohio State’s game has concluded.All 13 games of this year’s Big Ten Tournament will be televised live to a national audience, with BTN carrying all games from the first round through the semifinals from Wednesday to Saturday live on its linear network, as well as through its BTN2Go platform. Sunday’s Big Ten Tournament championship game will be televised live on ESPN2 and the WatchESPN platform.Tickets for the 2017 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament are on sale through the Bankers Life Fieldhouse box office, Ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800-745-3000. Information on tournament tickets, lodging, history and more can be found on the official Big Ten Tournament Central page at bigten.org.
