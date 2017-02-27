Make-A-Wish, A Night with Oscar, made wishes come true

"To make wishes come true," Violet Spataro, wish recipient, said.

Granting wishes and sending hope; it’s what Make–A–Wish is all about.

"Thank you Make–A– Wish," Spataro, said. Thank you for my wish granting out there."

Violet Spatoro, 6, was diagnosed with retinoblastoma when she 7 months old.

'I really didn't like it, but I went though it,” Spataro, said.

Three years ago, her wish to travel to Disneyland came true. Her favorite part was meeting Mickey Mouse.

"Because I just love how he looks and I love how he walks, he is adorable," Spataro, said.

Sunday night, Violet switched roles. She went from Wish Kid to Wish Ball host. She joined Channel 8's Rod Fowler.

The ball's theme was centered on the Oscars.

Just like Hollywood,there was a red carpet and elaborate gowns.

"I bought a dress just for this," Spataro, said.

Don’t forget about the celebrities, the wish kids.

Some of their awards tonight: Jack Johnson for toughest Husker, Violet Spataro for her magical performance in fighting her cancer, and Adalynn, a 9 year old battling an intestinal illness.

She was surprised with her wish to Disneyworld at the event.

All of the money raised goes toward granting wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses.

"They could be facing a long term diagnosis, where they will be battling something for a while, or it could be a short term situation," Eric Weber, Board Member, said.

Each wish cost about $10,000, Make–A–Wish hopes to raise enough money to support 15 wishes.

"Medicine is critical to a child getting better, but putting their medial health and emotional well being in a positive place and giving them something to look forward to and some control over what that wish is powerful," Melissa Davis-Schmit, Regional Director, said.

If you would like to donate; visit wish.org.