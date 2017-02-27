Make-A-Wish, A Night with Oscar, made wishes come true

Star Care was flown in to the scene at Highway 79 near West Agnew Road.More >>
Police are canvassing the area.More >>
Convicted killer, 30-year-old Nikko Jenkins was sentenced to death today by a three-judge panel.More >>
UPDATE: The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says Josiah LaRue, 24, is in critical, but stable, condition after colliding with a Jeep Monday night.More >>
Highway 77 is shut down near Saltillo Road due to an overturned fuel tanker leaking gasoline.More >>
The firefighter taken to the hospital after the explosion has been released.More >>
Final autopsy results show a Scottsbluff man whose body was found in a ditch died of hypothermia.More >>
Lincoln's Own Weather Experts are giving away 18 EZ Read Rain gauges per week over a four week period. See the complete rules and online entry form in this story.More >>
May wraps up mild...More >>
