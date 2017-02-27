Nebraska Farm Bureau celebrates 100th birthday

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

The Nebraska Farm Bureau is celebrating 100 years of representing the state's farmers and ranchers.

The group is planning a series of events throughout the year to mark its centennial.

Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson says the organization is excited to help the next generation of farmers get involved in agriculture.

The group plans to unveil a new sculpture representing the state's crops and landscapes on March 30 at its Lincoln office. Then it has events planned in Scottsbluff on June 8, in Norfolk on Aug. 8 and a football tailgate in Lincoln on Sept. 22.

Nebraska Farm Bureau Celebrates Its Centennial; 100 Years of Representing Nebraska Farmers and Ranchers