LPD investigating gas station bathroom robbery

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened at the U-Stop near 21st and K Sunday evening.  

Officers say a man went up to another man in the bathroom, asked for money and threatened to kill him. The suspect got away with some items from the man's wallet.  There were no injuries or weapons used.  Police are still investigating.

