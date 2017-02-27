Police look for four suspects in armed robbery

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers say a 19-year-old man was with friends near the Lincoln Children's Zoo when four males forced him into a vehicle. Police say two of the men had guns.

They say the suspects took the victim's phone and wallet. Police say the victim claimed they pistol-whipped him. He sustained minor injuries.