Police look for four suspects in armed robbery

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
Lincoln Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers say a 19-year-old man was with friends near the Lincoln Children's Zoo when four males forced him into a vehicle. Police say two of the men had guns.  

They say the suspects took the victim's phone and wallet.  Police say the victim claimed they pistol-whipped him. He sustained minor injuries.

