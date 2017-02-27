LSO finds over 50 pounds of cocaine during stop - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LSO finds over 50 pounds of cocaine during stop

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office found 55 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop.

Deputies stopped a semi tractor-trailer heading east on Interstate 80 Sunday afternoon for multiple traffic violations. They say a K-9 unit smelled narcotics in the vehicle.

Deputies found around $750,000 worth of cocaine.  Gustavo Zamora, 56, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver.

