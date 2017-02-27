A woman was killed when her SUV collided with a semi - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

A woman was killed when her SUV collided with a semi

Posted:

VALLEY, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a woman died after her sport utility vehicle collided with a semitrailer hauling cattle near Valley in Douglas County. The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 275. Authorities say the SUV crossed the median and hit the truck. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver wasn't injured. Their names haven't been released. None of the cattle was killed.

