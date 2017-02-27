Excellence in Education

Posted by Gwen Baumgardner

This week, Nebraska celebrates it's 150th birthday, also known as the sesquicentennial. Students across the capital city are getting ready to kick off the big day with songs.

One school preparing to perform is Faith Lutheran School. Their fourth grade class will perform a skit and song at the capital on Wednesday.

For the past few weeks, student have been practicing their performance skills. Their teacher, Nancy Thyparambil wrote both a song and skit that the class will perform. The skit looks at the history of the state and compares then and now.

On Wednesday, the school will all dress up like pioneers, farmers and ranchers. The school will also participate in square dancing!

In addition to learning about state's 150 year history, Faith Lutheran School wanted to celebrate by giving back. Together, students did 150 hours of community service.