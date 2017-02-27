Posted By: Sports
sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: Big Ten Conference
Michigan and Nebraska Earn Women’s Gymnastics Weekly Accolades
Houchin earns two awards after record-setting performance, while McLean wins her second straight
Gymnast & Freshman of the Week
Taylor Houchin, Nebraska
Fr. – Republic, Mo. – Republic High School
Event Specialist of the Week
Emma McLean, Michigan
So. – Clarkston, Mich. – Notre Dame Preparatory Academy
2017 Big Ten Gymnasts of the Week
Jan. 9
G: Briannah Tsang, Penn State
E: Bailey Abernathy, Minnesota
F: Charlotte Sullivan, Iowa
Jan. 16
G: Lizzy LeDuc, Illinois
E: Nicole Artz, Michigan
F: Taylor Houchin, Nebraska
Jan. 23
G: Nicole Artz, Michigan
E: Lauren Marinez, Michigan
F: Clair Kaji, Iowa
Jan. 30
G: Melissa Zurawski, Iowa
G: Nicole Artz, Michigan
E: Bailey Abernathy, Minnesota
F: Paige Williams, Minnesota
Feb. 6
G: Lizzy LeDuc, Illinois
E: Paige Zaziski, Michigan
E: Ashley Lambert, Nebraska
F: Taylor Houchin, Nebraska
Feb. 13
G: Nicole Artz, Michigan
E: Ashley Lambert, Nebraska
F: Charlotte Sullivan, Iowa
Feb. 20
G: Alexis Mattern, Ohio State
E: Emma McLean, Michigan
F: Lexi Funk, Michigan
Feb. 27
G: Taylor Houchin, Nebraska
E: Emma McLean, Michigan
F: Taylor Houchin, Nebraska
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.