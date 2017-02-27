Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

Michigan and Nebraska Earn Women’s Gymnastics Weekly Accolades

Houchin earns two awards after record-setting performance, while McLean wins her second straight

Gymnast & Freshman of the Week

Taylor Houchin, Nebraska

Fr. – Republic, Mo. – Republic High School

Earned event titles on vault (9.900), beam (9.925), floor (9.950) and in the all-around (39.650) to pace the Huskers to a quad meet win

Set career highs on beam and bars (9.875), while her score on floor tied a Nebraska freshman record

Her all-around score, also a career high, is the highest in the conference this season and currently ranks seventh nationally

This is her first Gymnast of the Week honor and her third Freshman of the Week award

Last Nebraska Gymnast of the Week: Hollie Blanske (Jan. 25, 2016)

Last Nebraska Freshman of the Week: Taylor Houchin (Feb. 6, 2017)



Event Specialist of the Week

Emma McLean, Michigan

So. – Clarkston, Mich. – Notre Dame Preparatory Academy

Recorded an event title on vault with a 9.950 to help the Wolverines score a 197.825, which ties for second in school history

Finished tied for second on floor vs. Southern Utah with a career-high score of 9.925

Currently ranks in the top 15 nationally for her season-average score on vault

This is her second-consecutive Event Specialist of the Week award and the second of her career

Last Michigan Event Specialist of the Week: Emma McLean (Feb. 20, 2017)

2017 Big Ten Gymnasts of the Week

Jan. 9

G: Briannah Tsang, Penn State

E: Bailey Abernathy, Minnesota

F: Charlotte Sullivan, Iowa

Jan. 16

G: Lizzy LeDuc, Illinois

E: Nicole Artz, Michigan

F: Taylor Houchin, Nebraska

Jan. 23

G: Nicole Artz, Michigan

E: Lauren Marinez, Michigan

F: Clair Kaji, Iowa

Jan. 30

G: Melissa Zurawski, Iowa

G: Nicole Artz, Michigan

E: Bailey Abernathy, Minnesota

F: Paige Williams, Minnesota

Feb. 6

G: Lizzy LeDuc, Illinois

E: Paige Zaziski, Michigan

E: Ashley Lambert, Nebraska

F: Taylor Houchin, Nebraska

Feb. 13

G: Nicole Artz, Michigan

E: Ashley Lambert, Nebraska

F: Charlotte Sullivan, Iowa

Feb. 20

G: Alexis Mattern, Ohio State

E: Emma McLean, Michigan

F: Lexi Funk, Michigan

Feb. 27

G: Taylor Houchin, Nebraska

E: Emma McLean, Michigan

F: Taylor Houchin, Nebraska