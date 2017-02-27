Michigan and Nebraska Earn Women's Gymnastics Weekly Accolades - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Michigan and Nebraska Earn Women's Gymnastics Weekly Accolades

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

Michigan and Nebraska Earn Women’s Gymnastics Weekly Accolades

Houchin earns two awards after record-setting performance, while McLean wins her second straight

Gymnast & Freshman of the Week
Taylor Houchin, Nebraska

Fr. – Republic, Mo. – Republic High School

  • Earned event titles on vault (9.900), beam (9.925), floor (9.950) and in the all-around (39.650) to pace the Huskers to a quad meet win
  • Set career highs on beam and bars (9.875), while her score on floor tied a Nebraska freshman record
  • Her all-around score, also a career high, is the highest in the conference this season and currently ranks seventh nationally
  • This is her first Gymnast of the Week honor and her third Freshman of the Week award
  • Last Nebraska Gymnast of the Week: Hollie Blanske (Jan. 25, 2016)
  • Last Nebraska Freshman of the Week: Taylor Houchin (Feb. 6, 2017)


Event Specialist of the Week
Emma McLean, Michigan

So. – Clarkston, Mich. – Notre Dame Preparatory Academy

  • Recorded an event title on vault with a 9.950 to help the Wolverines score a 197.825, which ties for second in school history
  • Finished tied for second on floor vs. Southern Utah with a career-high score of 9.925
  • Currently ranks in the top 15 nationally for her season-average score on vault
  • This is her second-consecutive Event Specialist of the Week award and the second of her career
  • Last Michigan Event Specialist of the Week: Emma McLean (Feb. 20, 2017)

2017 Big Ten Gymnasts of the Week
Jan. 9

G: Briannah Tsang, Penn State

E: Bailey Abernathy, Minnesota

F: Charlotte Sullivan, Iowa

Jan. 16

G: Lizzy LeDuc, Illinois

E: Nicole Artz, Michigan

F: Taylor Houchin, Nebraska

Jan. 23

G: Nicole Artz, Michigan

E: Lauren Marinez, Michigan

F: Clair Kaji, Iowa

Jan. 30

G: Melissa Zurawski, Iowa

G: Nicole Artz, Michigan

E: Bailey Abernathy, Minnesota

F: Paige Williams, Minnesota

Feb. 6

G: Lizzy LeDuc, Illinois

E: Paige Zaziski, Michigan

E: Ashley Lambert, Nebraska

F: Taylor Houchin, Nebraska

Feb. 13

G: Nicole Artz, Michigan

E: Ashley Lambert, Nebraska

F: Charlotte Sullivan, Iowa

Feb. 20

G: Alexis Mattern, Ohio State

E: Emma McLean, Michigan

F: Lexi Funk, Michigan

Feb. 27

G: Taylor Houchin, Nebraska

E: Emma McLean, Michigan

F: Taylor Houchin, Nebraska

