Courtesy: Creighton Athletics

Creighton Men's Basketball Hosts St. John's On Senior Day Tomorrow

Game #30: St. John’s at Creighton • Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 • 7:00 p.m.

CenturyLink Center Omaha (17,352) • Omaha, Neb.

Radio: KOZN 1620 AM; KOOO 101.9 FM; www.1620thezone.com

Television: CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn, Pete Gillen, John Schriffen)

Series History: Series tied, 7-7

Last Meeting: #10 Creighton 85, St. John’s 72 on Jan. 4, 2017 in Queens, N.Y.

Next Game

Creighton (22-7, 9-7 BIG EAST) hosts its final home game of the regular-season when it welcomes St. John’s (13-16, 7-9 BIG EAST) to CenturyLink Center Omaha (17,352) on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Tip-off in Omaha, Neb., is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday night’s halftime entertainment will feature a performance by the Olate Dogs and, after the game, Creighton will honor Zach Hanson, Cole Huff and Isaiah Zierden as part of Senior Day festivities.

White Out Planned

Creighton Athletics is requesting all fans wear a white shirt for its traditional “white-out” game on Tuesday.

Radio Broadcast Information

KOZN (1620 AM) will broadcast all Creighton men’s basketball games during the 2016-17 season, while KOOO (101.9 FM) will also broadcast all home games. The audio is also webcast live at www.1620thezone.com .

John Bishop and former Bluejay Josh Dotzler will call the action.

Television Information

Tuesday’s game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network, which can be found on Cox Cable in Omaha on channel 234 (or 1234 in high definition).

Carter Blackburn and Pete Gillen will announce the game, while John Schriffen will serve as the sideline reporter.

Video Webcast Information

CBS Sports Network games are sometimes available to watch on-line, but require a subscription. Visit CBSSports.com/watch/cbssportsnetwork for more details.

Live Stats Information

All of Creighton’s games this season will have free live stats. Visit www.gocreighton.com and click on the small bar graph icon on the scoreboard at the top of the page for the event of your choosing.

Home games can also be followed by those who have mobile devices with internet capability at www.gocreightonstats.com .

Scouting Creighton

Creighton dropped consecutive games for the first time all season last week to fall to 22-7 overall an 9-7 in the BIG EAST. The Bluejays own wins over No. 9 Wisconsin, No. 12 Butler, No. 16 Butler, No. 22 Xavier, North Carolina State, Ole Miss, Buffalo, Akron, Nebraska, Arizona State, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Providence, DePaul and Georgetown.

Kansas State transfer Marcus Foster (18.8 ppg.) leads the BIG EAST in scoring, and is averaging the most points by a Bluejay newcomer since Cyril Baptiste in 1969-70. He’s scored 12 points or more in all but two games so far, and has already been named Paradise Jam MVP and a two-time BIG EAST Player of the Week.

Two Omaha products in the starting line-up are also doing big things. Vastly improved Khyri Thomas averages 12.0 points per game, and is second on the team in blocks, assists and rebounding, in addition to being a defensive stopper. Redshirt freshman big man Justin Patton averages 13.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He’s shooting 69.3 percent from the field (second nationally) and has 62 dunks already.

Scouting St. John’s

St. John’s is 13-16 on the season, including a home win over No. 13 Butler and a 33-point romp at Syracuse. The Red Storm are 7-9 in BIG EAST play and in a heated race to avoid the play-in round for seeds 7-10 during next week’s tournament at Madison Square Garden.

All three double-figure scorers for St. John’s are in their first year on the court for the Red Storm, a trio headed by freshmen Shamorie Ponds (17.3 ppg., 4.6 rpg., 3.2 apg., 2.0 spg.) and Marcus Lovett (16.9 ppg., 3.1 rpg., 3.9 apg.), as well as junior college transfer Bashir Ahmed (13.5 ppg., 5.5 rpg.).

Federico Mussini (8.3 ppg.) and Malik Ellison (7.6 ppg.) lead the returners, while Tariq Owens (67 blocks) and Kassoum Yakwe (59 blocks) headline a frontcourt that leads the BIG EAST in blocked shots.

St. John’s scores 77.6 points per game and have made 254 three-pointers to date.

The Coaches

Greg McDermott (Northern Iowa, 1988)?is in his seventh season as head coach at Creighton. He is 163-79 with the Bluejays. McDermott has previously been a head coach at Iowa State (2006-10), Northern Iowa (2001-06), North Dakota State (2000-01) and Wayne State (1994-2000). He owns a career mark of 443-274 in his 23rd season and is 312-210 in his 16th Division I?campaign. McDermott is assisted by Darian DeVries, Steve Lutz and Preston Murphy.

Chris Mullin (St. John’s, 1998) owns a 21-40 record in his second season at St. John’s, which also doubles as his career mark. The three-time BIG EAST Player of the Year and NBA Hall of Famer, who led St. John’s to the 1985 Final Four, returned to his alma mater to replace of Steve Lavin. Mullin is assisted by Mitch Richmond, Matt Abdelmassih and Greg St. Jean.

The Series With St. John’s

Creighton and St. John’s have split 14 all-time meetings, but the Bluejays are a perfect 5-0 against the Red Storm in Omaha.

Creighton has won the last three meetings, all by double-figures, including an 85-72 wire-to-wire win in Queens earlier this year and a 100-59 victory in Omaha last year on Feb. 28 on CU’s Senior Day.

Greg McDermott is 5-2 against St. John’s and 3-0 against Chris Mullin.

Dynamic Duo Duel

Both Creighton and St. John’s feature a pair of newcomers leading the team in scoring.

For Creighton, Marcus Foster (18.8 ppg.) and Justin Patton (13.3 ppg.) have combined for 932 points, 262 rebounds, 48 steals and 46 blocked shots.

For St. John’s, Shamorie Ponds (17.3 ppg.) and Marcus Lovett (16.9 ppg.) have combined for 942 points, 212 rebounds, 94 steals and nine blocked shots.

Foster (Saturday at Villanova) and Ponds (Dec. 8 vs. Fordham) are the only BIG EAST players and among six players nationally with a game of at least 25 points, eight assists and six or more three-pointers this season.

Foster At His Finest

Marcus Foster had 25 points and eight assists on Saturday at Villanova, sinking 6-of-9 three-point tries.

In the process, Foster became the first Bluejay with at least eight assists in a game with six or more three-pointers since Duan Cole on Jan. 8, 1991 against Iowa State.

Foster has averaged 25.3 points, 5.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in CU’s last four contests. In that time, he’s made 50.7 percent of his shots from the floor, 51.9 percent from three-point range, and 75 percent at the line. He’s also been durable, playing an average of 35.8 minutes in those contests.

Senior Day Looms

Creighton will honor three senior players following Tuesday’s game, as Zach Hanson, Cole Huff and Isaiah Zierden will be recognized. Hanson is in his fourth year with the program, Huff in his third, and Zierden his fifth campaign.

During the past five years, Creighton has gone 111-57. The team has been to the NCAA Tournament two times, winning a game each trip, in addition to last year’s run to the NIT quarterfinals.

Creighton is 5-0 with five double-digit victories against in-state rival Nebraska since Zierden arrived on campus, 6-3 in conference tournament play, and the trio have combined for 1,906 points, 757 rebounds and 199 assists in a collective 275 games and 101 starts in a Bluejay uniform.

Senior Citizens

Below is a list of statistics by the Creighton players honored during Senior Day since 2003. Last year Geoffrey Groselle (22 points, 11 rebounds) became Creighton’s first senior with a double-double on Senior Day since Randall Crutcher in 1997.

Name Pts. Reb. Ast. Stl. Min. Groselle-16• 22 11 0 1 26 Milliken-16• 19 4 2 0 28 Kreklow-15• 8 5 2 0 34 Artino-15• 5 1 0 1 12 Chatman-15• 18 2 5 0 38 Brooks-15• 5 3 4 1 20 Dingman-15• 6 0 0 1 23 Oginni-15 Did Not Play Connealy-15 Did Not Play McDermott-14• 45 7 2 0 36 Gibbs-14• 9 0 3 0 18 Manigat-14• 5 4 1 1 34 Wragge-14• 3 1 1 0 25 Echenique-13• 9 4 0 0 26 Stormberg-13 0 0 0 0 0+ Kelling-13 0 0 0 0 0+ Young-12• 21 3 7 1 39 Dorwart-12 Did Not Play Sebastian-12 Did Not Play R. Ferrarini-12 Did Not Play Lawson-11 11 4 0 1 20 Ka. Korver-11• 7 2 5 0 29 Ashford-11 3 1 2 0 15 Runnels-11 1 3 1 1 14 Harriman-11 Did Not Play (Hurt) Carter-10• 17 6 3 0 34 Millard-10 Did Not Play (Hurt) Witter-10 8 1 3 0 21 Woodfox-09• 20 3 1 3 27 Dotzler-09• 6 1 4 2 21 Sitzmann-09 Did Not Play Bahe-08• 9 2 3 0 29 Watts-08• 7 4 0 0 34 Hibma-08• 0 3 0 0 21 Funk-07• 16 0 5 0 34 Tolliver-07• 11 7 2 0 32 Porter-07• 17 4 3 0 25 Gakou-07 2 0 0 0 7 Day-06 5 4 2 1 26 Mathies-06• 18 5 4 7 39 Motz-06 6 0 0 0 12 McKinney-05• 12 4 4 1 29 Miliner-05• 5 2 0 0 21 Dabbert-04 13 5 1 0 22 Deren-04• 6 10 2 0 19 Grimes-04• 16 8 2 0 29 Lindeman-04• 15 5 5 0 32 House-03• 28 6 1 0 22 Ky. Korver-03• 13 7 3 1 28 Bowden-03• 4 2 1 2 20

• indicates game started

Home Season?Finale History

Creighton is 19-2 in the last 21 years in its final home game of the regular-season, losing only in 2002 to Drake, and in 2015 to Xavier.

Each of the last 17 Creighton teams to win on Senior Day would go on to reach the postseason.

Last year’s 100-59 win over St. John’s (also on Feb. 28th), was the largest in CU’s final regular-season home game of any season since 1961.

40 Points Possible?

There have only been four efforts of 40 points or more in a game at CenturyLink Center Omaha, as Cavel Witter (42 points vs. Bradley on 3/1/08), Evansville’s Colt Ryan (43 points at CU on 2/21/12), Doug McDermott (41 points vs. Wichita State on 3/2/13) and McDermott again (45 points vs. Providence on 3/7/14) have done it.

All four 40-plus point outings came on a Creighton Senior Day.

McDermott’s 45 points vs. Providence make him the last Bluejay to score 40 or more in a game, while Marcus Hatten is the last St. John’s player to score 40 or more when he put up 44 vs. Rutgers on March 6, 2003.

This season, Creighton has not had a player score more than 35 points in any game (Marcus Foster vs. Georgetown), while St. John’s single-game scoring high this season is 32 by Marcus Lovett at Xavier.

Record Watch

Creighton is chasing numerous records this season, many of which can be found on pages 40-44 of this notes packet. Among those that may be within reach...

Marcus Foster is currently tied for third in CenturyLink Center Omaha history with 103 three-pointers attempted in a season, three behind the mark shared by Booker Woodfox and Doug McDermott.

Justin Patton has made 69.2 percent of his career field goals attempts at CenturyLink Center Omaha, second only to Geoffey Groselle’s .706 (127-180) from 2012-16.

Justin Patton has made 69.3 percent of his overall field goal attempts , trailing only Geoffrey Groselle’s .702 (146-208) in 2015-16, among players with 200 or more attempts in a single-season.

Cole Huff has made 47.7 percent of his three-point attempts this season. That ranks fifth-best in school history, but within reach of Doug McDermott’s 49.0 percent in 2012-13.

Taking Care Of Business

Creighton has won 98 straight home games against teams that enter with a record of .500 or worse. The last team to pull such an upset was Feb. 25, 2002, when Drake won at the Omaha Civic Auditorium on a Senior Day (though CU had no seniors that year).

St. John’s enters Tuesday’s match-up with an 13-16 record this season.

McDermott Chases 100 Home Wins

Greg McDermott will enter Tuesday night’s game vs. St. John’s with a 99-24 home record as Creighton head coach, one shy of the century mark. All of those home games have come at CenturyLink Center Omaha.

In Creighton history, only Dana Altman (199-46 at home) and Arthur A. Schabinger (108-30) at home) have previously reached 100 home wins.

Schabinger coached at Creighton from 1922-35, when Creighton played its games at the Vinardi Center’s “Old Gym” on campus.

Altman was 102-28 at the Omaha Civic Auditorium and 97-18 at CenturyLink Center Omaha as CU head coach. Altman’s Oregon team went 1-1 at CenturyLink Center Omaha in the 2015 NCAA Tournament was 0-1 in the 2011 CBI at CenturyLink Center Omaha.

In Case Of A Tie

Creighton can finish as high as third place in the BIG EAST standings, but could also drop several spots with losses in any of its final two regular-season games.

In the event of ties, here’s how those will be broken according to the BIG EAST Tournament Manual tie-breaking procedures:

Two-Team Tie

1. Regular-season head-to-head results.

2. Each team’s record vs. the team or group of tied teams occupying the highest position in the standings. If an advantage is not determined, proceed to the next team or group of tied teams in the standing for comparison. Continue down through the standings until one team gains an advantage.

3. Compare the Conference road record of the tied teams.

4. Compare all tied teams Conference-games only road record vs. the team(s) occupying the highest position in the final Conference regular-season standings, and then counting down through the standings until one team gains an advantage.

5. RPI ranking as published by RPIratings.com as of the last day of the regular season competition.

6. Coin flip.

Multiple-Team Tie (3 or More Teams)

1. Teams are viewed as a “mini-conference” when comparing head-to-head results. The team with the best record vs. the other teams in the mini-conference gains the advantage. The team with the worst record vs. the other teams in the mini-conference is seeded the lowest.

a. If only two teams have the same best winning percentage in the mini-conference, the higher seed goes to the team winning the head-to-head series.

b. If the two teams split their two games, then proceed to Step 2 under “Two-Team ties” (above). To seed the remaining team(s) in this mini-conference, proceed to (e) below.

c. If three or more (but not all) teams have the same best winning percentage in the original mini-conference, then those tied teams create a new mini-conference and follow this same procedure beginning of Step 1 (Multiple Team Tie).

d. If all teams in the mini-conference have the same mini-conference record, proceed to Step 2 below.

e. After the top or bottom teams in a mini-conference are determined, the remaining teams are ranked by their record in the original mini-conference.

i. If there are any remaining teams tied by their record in the mini-conference, then head-to-head results will determine the higher seed.

ii. If the teams split two games, then proceed back to the two-way breaking procedure.

iii. If there are at least three teams remaining tied by their record in the mini-conference, they would then form a new mini-conference and follow the procedure again at the beginning of Step 1 (Multiple-Team Tie).

2. Compare each team’s record vs. the team or group of tied teams occupying the highest position in the standings. If an advantage is not determined, proceed to the next team or group of tied teams in the standings for comparison. Continue down through the standings until one or more teams gains an advantage. If two teams have the exact same advantage (i.e., having the same and better record against a compared team relative to their mini-conference), they are separated at that point by the two-way tiebreaker procedure. The next step would take you back to Step 1 (e) (Multiple-Team Tie).

3. If more than two teams are still tied, a comparison of the tied teams Conference game only road records.

4. If more than two teams are still tied, a comparison of the tied teams Conference-games only road records vs. the team(s) occupying the highest position in the final Conference regular-season standings, and then continuing down through the standings until one team gains an advantage.

When arriving at another group of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s record against the collective tied teams as a group (prior to that group’s own tie-breaking procedure), rather than the performance against individual tied teams.

If at any point the multiple-teams tie is reduced to two teams, the two-team tie-breaking procedures above will be applied. Once a team is eliminated from a multi-team comparison, it is dropped from further comparisons.

5. Coin flip.

Against The BIG EAST

Since joining the BIG EAST in 2014, Creighton is unbeaten at home against St. John’s, the only team it can say that for.

Georgetown remains the only place it hasn’t won a visiting game in BIG EAST play, while DePaul is the only school where Creighton has not lost a road game.

Team CU Home Games CU Road Games Butler 3-1 2-2 DePaul 3-1 4-0 Georgetown 3-1 0-4 Marquette 2-2 2-1 Providence 1-3 1-3 Seton Hall 2-2 2-2 St. John’s 3-0 2-2 Villanova 1-3 1-3 Xavier 2-2 2-2 Total 20-15 16-19

Top 25 Success

Creighton has four wins over top-25 teams this season, more than any campaign in program history. Five previous teams had two top-25 victories in the same season.

Most Top-25 Wins, Season

Wins Season Top-25 Victims

4 2016-17 #9 Wisconsin, #12 Butler,

#16 Butler, #22 Xavier 2 1973-74 #6 Marquette, #16 Louisville 2 2001-02 #15 Florida, #17 Western Kentucky 2 2006-07 #11 Southern Illinois, #24 Xavier 2 2013-14 #4 Villanova, #6 Villanova 2 2015-16 #5 Xavier, #18 Butler

Foster Takes Over BIG EAST Scoring Lead

Creighton guard Marcus Foster has scored in double-figures each of the last 12 games and now leads the BIG EAST Conference with 18.8 points per game.

That puts him just ahead of Villanova’s Josh Hart (18.6 ppg.) and Georgetown’s Rodney Pryor (18.2 ppg.) for the league lead.

In conference-only action, Foster’s 18.5 ppg. rank just ahead of Hart (18.0) and St. John’s Shamorie Ponds (17.4 ppg.).

Should Foster remain on top of the ledger, it’d be the fourth time in the last six seasons that a Creighton player has led his league in points per game (all games), as Doug McDermott did so in 2011-12 (MVC), 2012-13 (MVC) and 2013-14 (BIG EAST).

Non-Conference Unbeatens

Only six teams in the country went unbeaten in non-conference play this year. That list includes Creighton (13-0), Villanova (13-0), Baylor (13-0), Gonzaga (12-0), UCLA (13-0) and USC (13-0).

Road Warriors

Creighton is 10-3 away from home this winter (7-3 road, 3-0 neutral), outscoring foes by an average of 8.7 points per game. Creighton’s victims in that time include Washington State, North Carolina State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Arizona State, St. John’s, Providence, No. 22 Xavier, No. 16 Butler and DePaul.

Prior to a Jan. 25 loss at Georgetown, Creighton had last won its first eight games away from home in 1942-43.

This year also marked the first time that Creighton has won its first five true road games since the 1942-43 club won its first eight.

Each of Creighton’s last 11 NCAA?Tournament teams have won 10 or more games away from home, and 10 of those teams had a winning record in true road contests.

Creighton is shooting 44.6 percent from three-point range in road/neutral games this season while holding foes to 29.3 percent marksmanship from deep. In these games, Creighton’s senior class is shooting a combined 51.8 percent (71-137) from three-point territory in those games.

Shooting Stars

Creighton ranks second in the nation in field goal percentage, connecting at a 51.6 percent clip. Only UCLA (52.9 percent) and unbeaten Gonzaga (51.6 percent) are over 51 percent through games of Sunday.

Creighton is also shooting the ball well in league play, draining 50.0 percent of its attempts. That would rank as the BIG EAST’s best league mark since Georgetown (50.5 percent) in 2006-07. No team has shot better than 50.6 percent since Syracuse (51.3%) in 1988-89.

A Special Winter

Creighton men’s basketball (22) and Creighton women’s basketball (22) each have surpassed 20 wins this season, the 11th time in school history that both teams have 20 or more wins in the same winter (also 1984-85. 1990-91, 2001-02, 2002-03, 2003-04, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14).

Creighton was one of 12 schools with 22 or more wins in both men’s and women’s basketball this season, through games of Feb. 26. That elite group includes Baylor, Belmont, Bucknell, Creighton, Duke, FGCU, Florida State, Gonzaga, Louisville, Maryland, Notre Dame and UCLA.

The 44 combined wins between the Creighton MBB and WBB programs is tied for eighth-most in school history for one winter. That record is 53, set during the winters of 2002-03 and 2012-13.

Additionally, Creighton’s .772 combined winning percentage (44-13) ranks as the second-best combined mark for one winter in program history, trailing only the .791 mark set in 2002-03 (42-11).

Among The Nation’s Best Under McDermott

Below is where Creighton ranks nationally in the since Greg McDermott took over in 2010-11, per Basketball-Reference.com :

2010-11 to Feb. 26, 2017

Category Stat NCAA Rank 3FG Percentage .389 4th FG Percentage .481 4th 3FG Made 2,035 6th Assists 3,903 6th FG Made 6,448 12th Wins 163 T-27th Winning Percentage .674 37th

Foster Distributes, Too

Marcus Foster had a season-high eight assists in the Feb. 25 game at Villanova. He has now distributed 37 helpers in his last nine games after dishing just 32 dimes in the first 20 games of the year.

Against Seton Hall, Foster became the first Bluejay since 2000 to have at least 23 points, six rebounds and six assists in the same game. On that occasion, Ryan Sears had 25 points, eight rebounds and assists at Southern Illinois on January 8, 2000.

The only other BIG EAST players with a game of at least 23 points, six rebounds and six assists this year have been Xavier’s Edmond Sumner and St. John’s Shamorie Ponds.

Foster’s game against Georgetown of 35 points, five rebounds and five assists. He’s Creighton’s first player with a 35/5/5 line since Benoit Benjamin had 45 points, 16 rebounds and five assists vs. Indiana State on January 19, 1985.

Foster Reaches 500

Marcus Foster has scored a team-high 546 points this season, including a career-high 35 points on Feb. 19 vs. Georgetown.

Doug McDermott (581 as a freshman in 2010-11) and Paul Silas (551 in 1961-62 as a sophomore, back when freshmen were ineligible) are the only previous players to score 500 points or more in their first season on the court for Creighton.

Sellout Streak Stands At Nine

Creighton has sold out each of its previous nine home games. The team will seek a 10th straight sellout on Feb. 28 when it hosts St. John’s.

The longest home sellout streak in program history is 12, which stretched from Dec. 22, 2013 to Nov. 14, 2014.

Creighton has played in front of 13 sellout crowds this season, including 10 at home and three on the road.

3-Ball Returns

Creighton was leading the nation in three-point percentage (45.3 percent) when it took the floor to open BIG EAST play vs. Seton Hall on December 28th.

Creighton struggled in the first half of BIG EAST play, making just 54-of-180 (30.0 percent) of its attempts in the first nine league games.

The Bluejays have regained their shooting stroke in the last six games, draining 76-of-160 three-point shots (47.5 percent). That stretch started not long after a dreadful 1-for-18 showing from long-range at Georgetown on January 25th.

Creighton has made 13 or more trifectas seven times this winter, and 10 or more in 13 contests.

Here’s a look at the three-point shooting statistics of the 11 Bluejays who have attempted a trey in CU’s last seven games:

Name 3FG-FGA 3FG% Justin Patton 2-2 1.000 Martin Krampelj 1-1 1.000 Davion Mintz 6-11 .545 Cole Huff 15-29 .517 Toby Hegner 8-16 .500 Khyri Thomas 14-28 .500 Marcus Foster 19-43 .442 Isaiah Zierden 9-22 .409 Tyler Clement 2-6 .333 Jordan Scurry 0-1 .000 Ronnie Harrell Jr. 0-1 .000 Team Totals 76-160 .475

Patton Chasing History

Justin Patton has made 69.3 percent of his field goal attempts this season, good enough to lead the BIG EAST and rank second nationally in 2016-17.

The best season-ending mark in NCAA history, with a minimum of 5 FG/game, is 74.6 percent in 1980-81 by Oregon State’s Steve Johnson, while the best mark by a freshman in NCAA history is currently 67.8 percent by Hampton’s Michael Freeman (162-239) in 2006-07.

The top two field goal percentage marks in history by a “major conference” freshman (ACC, BIG EAST, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC) are 66.5 percent by Arkansas’ Sidney Moncrief in 1975-76 and 66.4 percent by Duke’s Jahlil Okafor in 2014-15.

That being said, Patton’s marksmanship this season trails one other man who are also on pace to challenge the NCAA record for field goal percentage, as UNCW sophomore Devontae Cacok is at 78.7 percent this season.

The chart below lists the top-15 single-season marks for field goal percentage in NCAA history entering 2016-17:

Best FG %, NCAA History

(minimum 5 FG/game)

Rk. Name, School Year FG-FGA Pct. 1. Steve Johnson, Oregon State 1980-81 235-315 .746 2. Dwayne Davis, Florida 1988-89 179-248 .722 3. Evan Bradds, Belmont 2015-16 210-294 .714 4. Keith Walker, Utica 1984-85 154-216 .713 5. Steve Johnson, Oregon State 1979-80 211-297 .710 6. Adam Mark, Belmont 2001-02 150-212 .708 7. Oliver Miller, Arkansas 1990-91 254-361 .704 8. Alan Williams, Princeton 1986-87 163-232 .703 9. Mark McNamara, California 1981-82 231-329 .702 10. Warren Kidd, Middle Tenn. 1990-91 173-247 .700 11. Pete Freeman, Akron 1990-91 175-250 .700 12. Joe Senser, West Chester 1976-77 130-186 .699 13. Lee Campbell, Missouri St. 1989-90 192-275 .698 14. Stephen Scheffler, Purdue 1989-90 173-248 .698 15. Brendan Haywood, N. Carolina 1999-00 191-274 .697 16. Kenny George, UNC Asheville 2007-08 151-217 .696 17. Mike Atkinson, Long Beach St. 1993-94 141-203 .695 18. Taylor Smith, Stephen F. Austin 2012-13 211-304 .694 19. Ricardo Ratliffe, Missouri 2011-12 210-303 .693 20. Lester James, St. Francis NY 1990-91 149-215 .693 21. Michael Bradley, Villanova 2000-01 254-367 .692 22. Murray Brown, Florida State 1978-79 237-343 .691 23. Evan Bradds, Belmont 2014-15 185-269 .688 24. Joe Senser, West Chester 1977-78 135-197 .685 25. Charles Outlaw, Houston 1991-92 156-228 .684

Double-Double Fun

Justin Patton had 11 points and a season-high 11 rebounds in a Feb. 11th at DePaul, the third double-double of the season for the Omaha native.

Patton is just the third Creighton freshman since 1988-89 to post a double-double, joining Ronnie Harrell Jr. (1 in 2015-16) and Doug McDermott (9 in 2010-11).

Patton (1) and McDermott (5) are the only two freshmen in that time to have a double-double in a league game, as well.

Going Streaking

Creighton has three men working on some long individual streaks.

Cole Huff has made at least one three-pointer in each of Creighton’s last 14 games, a streak that started Jan. 7 at Providence. He’s 25-for-52 (48.1 percent) from downtown during this stretch.

Isaiah Zierden has made 17 straight free throws, a streak that started on Jan. 4 at St. John’s. For the season, Zierden is 25-of-27 (92.6 percent) from the charity stripe.

Marcus Foster has scored at least 10 points in each of his last 12 games.

No Doubting This Thomas

Khyri Thomas has been on quite a roll of late. In the last eight games, the sophomore from Omaha has averaged 12.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, doing all that with a 35/14 assist/turnover ratio.

For the season, Thomas leads Creighton in steals and is second on the team in rebounds, assists, and blocks.

Jays Ranked In 16th Straight Polls

The Creighton men’s basketball team fell out of the top-25 for the first time all season when Monday’s (Feb. 27) poll was released.

That snaps a 16-week stretch of rankings that had been one shy of the school-record.

The 16 weeks the Bluejays have been ranked this year tie a school-record for one season, first done in 2012-13.

Earlier this year on Jan. 16 Creighton was ranked as high as seventh in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches poll

Creighton has now been ranked in 84 weeks in program history, with 56 of those under the direction of seventh-year head coach Greg McDermott.

Below is a list of the best weekly rankings in the AP poll in program history:

Best Weekly AP Rankings, Creighton History

7th - 1/16/17 8th - 1/9/17

9th - 3/1/14

9th - 12/19/16

10th - 1/20/03

10th - 11/28/16

10th - 12/5/16

10th - 12/12/16

10th - 12/26/16

10th - 1/2/17

Most Consecutive Weeks in AP Poll, Creighton History

Weeks Dates 17 Feb. 27, 2012 - Feb. 4, 2013 16 Nov. 11, 2016 - Feb. 20, 2017 15 Dec. 14, 2002 - March 20, 2003 8 Jan. 27, 2014 - March 17, 2014 5 Feb. 12, 1974 - March 12, 1974 5 Feb. 4, 1975 - March 4, 1975 5 Jan. 9, 2012 - Feb. 6, 2012

Most Weeks in AP Poll, Same Season, Creighton History

Weeks Season Final W-L Postseason 16 2012-13 28-8 NCAA (1-1) 16 2016-17 22-7 so far TBD 15 2002-03 29-5 NCAA (0-1) 12 2011-12 29-6 NCAA (1-1) 11 2013-14 27-8 NCAA (1-1)

20 Wins, Again

Creighton has won 20 or more games in 17 of the last 19 seasons (including 2016-17), a feat that puts the Jays among an exclusive group, nationally.

Just three schools nationally have had 20 or more wins each of the previous 18 years (entering 2016-17):?Duke, Gonzaga and Kansas.

Kentucky , Florida, Texas and Syracuse have each done it in 17 of the previous 18 seasons (entering 2016-17).

Along with Arizona, Xavier and Connecticut, Creighton was one of four schools with 20 or more wins in exactly 16 of the previous 18 years (entering 2016-17).

This is the 28th time in program history that Creighton has won 20 or more games in a season.

The win also matched Creighton’s victory total (20) from all of last season in 35 games.

Below is a list of the teams with at least 16 seasons (entering 2016-17) of 20 or more wins since 1998-99, with records through games of Feb. 26th.

20+ Wins - Each of Last 18 Seasons (entering 2016-17)

Team 2016-17 W-L Next Game Gonzaga 29-1 3/4 Kansas 26-3 2/27 Duke 22-7 2/28

20+ Wins - 17 of Last 18 Seasons (entering 2016-17)

Team 2016-17 W-L Next Game Kentucky 24-5 2/28 Florida 23-6 3/1 Syracuse 17-13 3/4 Texas 10-19 3/1

20+ Wins - 16 of Last 18 Seasons (entering 2016-17)

Team 2016-17 W-L Next Game Arizona 26-4 3/4 Creighton 22-7 2/28 Xavier 18-11 3/1 Connecticut 14-14 3/1

20 Wins Reached, Again

Creighton picked up its 20th win of the season on Tuesday, Jan. 31, with a victory at Butler.

It’s the second time in program history that Creighton has reached the 20-win milestone before the end of January.

The 2011-12 team that tied a school-record with 29 victories improved to 20-2 with a win on January 28, 2012.

Clement Honored By CoSIDA

Creighton men’s basketball guard Tyler Clement has been named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District 7 First Team. A junior from Shawnee, Kan., Clement owns a perfect 4.00 GPA in Creighton’s Heider College of Business as a Financial Analysis and Marketing major.

Clement is Creighton’s first men’s basketball student-athlete to receive Academic All-District acclaim since Anthony Tolliver in 2006-07. Tolliver would go on to earn CoSIDA Academic All-America Second Team honors.

Clement averages 1.6 points, 1.4 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 9.1 minutes per game.

Clement is a three-time selection to the BIG EAST All-Academic Team and has also been named to the Creighton Dean’s List after all seven semesters that he’s been enrolled. Last season Clement was also named to the NABC Honors Court.

Talented Thomas

Best Defensive Player? Most Improved? Most Underrated? There’s a lot of titles you could bestow on Khyri Thomas, who continues to fly under the radar as one of the BIG EAST’s top players.

The sophomore from Omaha leads the team in steals and is second on the squad in rebounding, assists and blocked shots.

Thomas tied a career-high by sinking 4-of-5 three-point shots in Creighton’s Jan. 31 win at Butler. Creighton is 15-2 this year, and 24-7 in his career, when he drains a trifecta.

Since arriving on campus, Thomas has made 42-of-91 (46.2 percent) three-pointers in Creighton wins compared to 17-of-56 (30.4 percent) marksmanship from deep in Bluejay losses.

Thomas has scored in double-figures in 11-of-16 BIG EAST games this winter after never doing that as a freshman.

Thomas entered that Butler game 9-for-55 (16.4 percent) in his career against BIG EAST foes from three-point range, compared to 36-of-64 (56.3 percent) shooting from deep in games against all other clubs.

Foster A Naismith Trophy Candidate

Creighton guard Marcus Foster is one of 30 players in consideration for the 2017 Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year.

Foster leads the BIG EAST in scoring at 18.8 points per game, which puts him on pace for the highest scoring average by a Bluejay newcomer since 1969-70. He’s been a two-time BIG EAST Player of the Week (Nov. 28, Dec. 26), and was also named MVP of the Paradise Jam in November. The Wichita Falls, Texas, native, has scored 12 points or more in 27-of-29 games to date, including a season-high 30 vs. Marquette on Jan. 21. Foster owns 521 points so far at Creighton after scoring 875 points in his first two years at Kansas State.

Foster has started all 29 games this season for the Bluejays, who are off to a 22-7 start. He is one of three BIG EAST players on the list, joining the Villanova duo of Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson.

The 10 semifinalists will be announced March 1, 2017. Foster is looking to become Creighton’s second Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year winner in the last four years, as Doug McDermott hauled in the honor following the 2013-14 season.

Foster Up For Jerry West Award

Creighton men’s basketball guard Marcus Foster is one of 10 finalists for the 2017 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Named after Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry West, the annual honor in its third year recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men’s college basketball.

The winner of the 2017 Jerry West Award will be presented at the ESPN College Basketball Awards Show live from The Novo by Microsoft in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, April 7, 2017. Broadcast information will be released at a later date.

Previous winners of the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award include Buddy Hield, Oklahoma (2016) and D’Angelo Russell, Ohio State (2015).

Patton Up For Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

Creighton’s Justin Patton is one of 10 finalists for the 2017 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today.

Named after Hall of Famer and three-time NCAA Champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the annual honor in its third year recognizes the top centers in men’s college basketball.

Patton has burst onto the scene in a big way, leading the team with 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots per game, while ranking second with 13.3 points per contest. The electrifying 7-footer ranks second nationally in field goal percentage (.693), including 62 dunks.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played for legendary coach John Wooden at the University of California, Los Angeles from 1966-1969. He is a three-time NCAA Champion who earned numerous accolades including three-time Final Four Most Outstanding Player, three-time National College Player of the Year and three-time Consensus First-Team All-American (1967-1969). Abdul-Jabbar is a six-time NBA Champion and a 1995 inductee of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The winner of the 2017 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award will be presented at ESPN’s College Basketball Awards, presented by Wendy’s, live from The Novo by Microsoft in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, April 7, 2017.

Previous winners of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award include Jakob Poeltl, Utah (2016) and Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin (2015).

Patton Up For Wayman Tisdale Award

Creighton center Justin Patton has been named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s midseason watch list for the Wayman Tisdale Award, given to the National Freshman of the Year.

Balloting for the USBWA’s All-America Team, All-District Teams and the association’s individual awards will take place in March.

More Patton, Please

Justin Patton ranks third nationally with 69.3 percent shooting from the field this year.

Incredibly, the freshman has shot better than 54 percent from the field in every game but one (Xavier) this season.

Patton’s 28 games shooting 50.1 percent or better from the field leads the nation, one more than UNCW’s Devontae Cacock (27).

Patton (28), UCLA’s TJ Leaf (24) and USC Upstate’s Michael Buchanan (24) are the only men to exceed 50 percent from the field with at least four field goals made in more than 23 contests this season.

Patton vs. Other Freshman Years

How does Justin Patton’s freshman season compare to those of some other notable freshmen post players in recent seasons?

Quite favorably, if you ask us, through 29 career games:

Through 29 Career Games

Player, Year PPG RPG BPG APG FG% Justin Patton, 2017 13.3 6.2 1.6 1.3 .693 Henry Ellenson, 2016 16.6 9.8 1.6 1.8 .437 Karl-Anthony Towns, 2015 9.3 6.5 2.3 1.1 .560 Myles Turner, 2015 11.1 6.6 2.7 0.6 .467 Jahlil Okafor, 2015 17.8 9.4 1.4 1.5 .665 Joel Embiid#, 2014 11.2 8.1 2.6 1.4 .626 Jabari Parker, 2014 18.8 8.9 1.4 1.3 .479 Steven Adams, 2013 7.0 6.2 2.1 0.6 .574 Nerlens Noel*, 2013 10.5 9.5 4.4 1.6 .590 Anthony Davis, 2012 14.3 9.8 4.8 0.9 .658 Tristan Thompson, 2011 12.8 7.5 2.2 1.3 .528 Doug McDermott, 2011 14.4 8.0 0.1 1.1 .505

*Noel got hurt and only played 24 games as a freshman

#Embiid got hurt and only played 24 games as a freshman

We’re Jamming!

Justin Patton has 62 of CU’s 120 dunks this season, with Marcus Foster (22), Khyri Thomas (16), Martin Krampelj (5), Ronnie Harrell Jr. (3), Toby Hegner (2), Zach Hanson (5), Cole Huff (3), Davion Mintz (1) and Kobe Paras (1) accounting for the others. Of Patton’s dunks, 29 have been on lobs.

The 120 dunks are far more than any previous season under Greg McDermott, easily eclipsing the mark of 58 dunks in 35 games last year, and exceeding the 87 dunks in 68 games over the previous two seasons combined.

Here’s a look at the Creighton student-athletes with 20 or more dunks in a season, and 19 or more dunks in a career, under McDermott:

Most Creighton Dunks, Season, Since 2010-11

Dunks Name Year 62 Justin Patton 2016-17 36 Gregory Echenique 2012-13 30 Gregory Echenique 2011-12 24 Gregory Echenique 2010-11 22 Kenny Lawson Jr. 2010-11 22 Marcus Foster 2016-17

Most Creighton Dunks, Career, Since 2010-11

Dunks Name Years 90 Gregory Echenique 2010-13 62 Justin Patton 2016-Pres. 38 Will Artino 2011-15 32 Zach Hanson 2013-Pres. 28 Khyri Thomas 2015-Pres. 25 Geoffrey Groselle 2012-16 22 Kenny Lawson Jr. 2010-11 22 Marcus Foster 2016-Pres. 19 Doug McDermott 2010-14

Most Creighton Dunks, Team, Season, Since 2010-11

Dunks Year Team W-L 120 2016-17 ? ? ? 58 2015-16 20-15 (NIT) 56 2010-11 23-16 (CBI) 54 2012-13 28-8 (NCAA) 42 2011-12 29-6 (NCAA) 35 2013-14 27-8 (NCAA) 29 2014-15 14-19

Over .500, Again

Creighton has been better than .500 at the midway point in league play in 20 of the last 21 seasons, including this year.

Creighton has also gone 5-4 or better in the second half of league action in 18 of the last 20 seasons.

Creighton has made the postseason each of the previous 18 times it’s been 5-4 or better at the midway point, and missed it the only time they weren’t in that span.

Here’s how Creighton’s teams have fared in the various halves of the MVC/BIG EAST season since 1995-96.

Year 1st Half 2nd Half 2016-17 6-3 3-4 so far 2015-16 5-4 4-5 2014-15 1-8 3-6 2013-14 8-1 6-3 2012-13 7-2 6-3 2011-12 8-1 6-3 2010-11 5-4 5-4 2009-10 5-4 5-4 2008-09 5-4 9-0 2007-08 5-4 5-4 2006-07 6-3 7-2 2005-06 7-2 5-4 2004-05 5-4 6-3 2003-04 7-2 5-4 2002-03 8-1 7-2 2001-02 8-1 6-3 2000-01 5-4 9-0 1999-00 5-4 6-3 1998-99 6-3 5-4 1997-98 5-4 7-2 1996-97 5-4 5-4 1995-96 4-5 5-4

Total 126-72 (.636) 125-71 (.638)

Quest For 18,000 A Success

Creighton has scored 18,259 points all-time at CenturyLink Center Omaha, surpassing 18,000 points on January 28 vs. DePaul on a Zach Hanson lay-up.

Creighton has currently outscored the opposition 18,259 to 15,409 at the 14-year old facility in 238 all-time games in the building that count.

Creighton is 17-1 all-time in games where it moves over any 1,000 point milestone at CenturyLink Center Omaha, as seen below:

Date Pts-Opp (CLCO Game #) Who/How vs. Opp. 02/18/04 1,000-787 (14) Lindeman FG vs. Indiana State 02/05/05 2,000-1,696 (28) Funk FG vs. Missouri St. 01/18/06 3,000-2,504 (41) Watts FT vs. Bradley 01/09/07 4,000-3,359 (56) Tolliver FG vs. Drake 12/17/07 5,000-4,174 (69) Ka. Korver 3FG vs. Hou. Baptist 11/16/08 6,000-5,048 (82) Dotzler FG vs. New Mexico 02/11/09 7,000-5,870 (95) Witter 3FG vs. Bradley 01/16/10 8,000-6,750 (109) Young FG vs. Wichita State 12/20/10 9,000-7,645 (123) Wragge FG vs. W. Illinois 03/23/11 10,000-8,500 (136) Lawson FG vs. UCF 01/21/12 11,000-9,310 (148) McDermott FG vs. Ind. St. 12/19/12 12,000-10,136 (161) Echenique FG vs. Tulsa 11/23/13 13,000-10,922 (173) Artino FG vs. Tulsa 02/23/14 14,000-11,711 (185) Gibbs FG vs. Seton Hall 01/28/15 15,000-12,612 (198) Hanson FT vs. St. John’s 12/28/15 16,000-13,498 (211) Huff FG vs. Coppin State 11/15/16 17,000-14,349 (224) Patton FG vs. #9 Wisconsin 01/28/17 18,000-15,166 (235) Hanson FG vs. DePaul

Hanson Hurt, But Heals

Senior center Zach Hanson was expected to miss 8-12 weeks after tearing a tendon and the ligaments in his left ankle during Creighton’s win over Ole Miss on Nov. 21st. Hanson underwent surgery on Nov. 28th, and the senior played five minutes at Georgetown on Jan. 28 in his first action in nearly two months.

Hanson has made 24-of-34 shots since he’s returned, contributing 53 points and 17 rebounds in 93 minutes of work.

A Pierre, S.D., native, Hanson is averaging 6.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 69.5 percent from the field in 11.4 minutes per game.

Even though he wasn’t on the court while injured, Hanson maintained a strong leadership role on the team as he mentored freshmen centers Justin Patton and Martin Krampelj.

Home Run

Since Greg McDermott took over in 2010, Creighton is averaging 79.39 points per home game (9,765 points in 123 home games).

Since a 92-83 loss to Southern Illinois on Feb. 19, 2000, Creighton had been 127-0 at home (97-0 at CenturyLink Center Omaha) when scoring 78 points or more, and 107-0 at home (80-0 at CenturyLink Center Omaha) when scoring 80 points or more at home dating to that same setback, before a January 21st, 102-94 loss to Marquette. Creighton also lost on Feb. 4 vs. Xavier, 82-80.

BIG EAST > “Football 5” ???

Creighton has knocked off teams from the Big Ten (Wisconsin and Nebraska), Pac-12 (Arizona State and Washington State), ACC (North Carolina State) and SEC (Ole Miss) this year, all by nine or more points.

Those six non-conference wins over the “Football 5” leagues are the most of any other team in the nation.

The BIG EAST owns 27 non-conference wins over “Football 5” leagues, second-most of any league in the nation.

Both figures are through games of February 26.

MBB Non-Conference Wins Over

“Football 5” Leagues, By Team

6 Creighton 5 Butler 5 Gonzaga 5 UCLA 5 Kansas 4 Xavier 4 Seton Hall 4 Clemson 4 Baylor

MBB Wins Over “Football 5” Leagues, By Conference

31 Atlantic Coast 27 BIG EAST 21 Big 12 18 Southeastern 17 Big Ten 12 Pac-12

Mintz Shows His Stuff

Freshman Davion Mintz showed what he was capable of on January 21 vs. Marquette in his first extensive playing time with the regular rotation.

Mintz came off the bench and established or tied season-highs in virtually every category, including minutes (26), points (17), assists (8), rebounds (3), field goals (4), free throws (7) and blocks (1). Creighton outscored Marquette 69-63 with him on the floor.

Mintz is one of seven BIG EAST players in the last seven years with a game of at least 17 points and eight assists against Marquette, joining star guards such as Ryan Arcidiacono, Bryce Cotton, Sterling Gibbs, Isaiah Whitehead, Trevon Bluiett and Maurice Watson Jr. Of that group, Mintz was the only one to do it in a reserve role.

Among Creighton players, Mintz joins Austin Chatman (twice), Grant Gibbs (once), Maurice Watson Jr. (six times) and Antoine Young (once) as the only players with a game of 17 points and eight assists in the seven-year era of Greg McDermott.

No other Bluejay has had a game of 17 points and eight assists off the bench in the last 35 seasons (going back to 1981-82).

Watson Out With Torn ACL

Creighton University senior guard Maurice Watson Jr. tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during Creighton’s 72-67 win at No. 22 Xavier on Jan. 16, head coach Greg McDermott confirmed the following day.

Watson was leading the nation with 162 overall assists and 8.5 assists per game at the time of his injury, also leads the nation’s active players with 801 career assists. He is ranked ninth in Creighton history with 391 assists. The Philadelphia, Pa., native spent the first two years of his college career at Boston University.

Watson was a Preseason All-BIG EAST selection and was one of 25 men on the Wooden Award Midseason List, as well as one of 30 men up for the Senior CLASS Award. Sites such as CBSSports.com and NBCSports.com had him among their top-10 in the National Player of the Year standings.

Watson underwent surgery on February 6 in his hometown of Philadelphia and on Feb. 13 was suspended from all athletic-related activities for alleged actions that are contrary to University policies and core values.

Paint It Blue

Creighton’s offense is known for its proficiency from three-point range, but don’t overlook the work done inside the paint, as well.

Creighton has outscored opponents 1,102-872 in the paint this year, the program’s best margin in that category since the school started tracking the stat in 2003-04.

Only five opponents all year have outscored CU in the paint this season over the course of a game.

Quick Out Of The Gates

Creighton continues to race to the lead in the opening minutes on a regular basis this season.

In fact, Creighton owned a double-digit lead at some point in each of its first 19 games this year, and all but three games overall (Marquette; at Georgetown; at Seton Hall, at Villanova) this season.

Below is a list of some of Creighton’s runs to start the game this season:

Opponent Score Time Left in 1st Half UMKC 15-2 14:25 #9 Wisconsin 8-0 18:39 Washington State 12-4 17:27 Buffalo 15-6 13:18 Akron 12-3 15:20 Nebraska 14-2 15:17 Longwood 11-2 16:42 Oral Roberts 6-0 19:10 #1 Villanova 19-9 14:30 St. John’s 7-0 16:25 Providence 10-0 16:31 #12 Butler 19-9 12:12 Truman State 17-3 13:56 #22 Xavier 11-4 15:16 DePaul 15-2 13:15 Georgetown 11-4 16:34

It’s Been 100 Years

January 12th marked the 100th anniversary of the first recorded game in Creighton men’s basketball history, as Creighton topped Peru State 30-17 on January 12, 1917 in Omaha.

Creighton went 17-3 in that first season despite never scoring more than 40 points in any game.

Thomas E. Mills was the coach of that team.

Omaha’s population in 1920 was 191,601, while Creighton has hosted 279,007 fans this season in 16 home games.

Three-Point Options

Toby Hegner’s fourth and final trey at Arizona State was the 100th trifecta of his career. He now owns 115, and is the fourth active Bluejay with 100 or more three-pointers, joining Marcus Foster (200, with 64 at CU), Isaiah Zierden (165) and Cole Huff (181, with 114 at CU).

Zierden stands in 10th place in Creighton history with 165 career three-pointers.

3FG Name Years 371 Kyle Korver 1999-03 334 Ethan Wragge 2009-14 274 Doug McDermott 2010-14 245 Ryan Sears 1997-01 212 Rodney Buford 1995-99 206 Jahenns Manigat 2010-14 200 Nate Funk 2002-07 185 Matt Roggenburk 1986-90 177 Duan Cole 1987-92 165 Isaiah Zierden 2013-17 147 Booker Woodfox 2007-09

About That 13-0 Start

Creighton started this season 13-0 for the first time since the 1942-43 team started 16-0. Below is a list of Creighton’s most successful starts without a loss, all-time:

Best Starts Without A Loss, Creighton History

Start Year Final W-L First Loss 16-0 1942-43 * 16-1 Washington & Jefferson 13-0 2016-17 ? ? ? #1 Villanova 12-0 2003-04 # 20-9 Northern Iowa

*Reached NCAA Tournament; #Reached NIT

!No postseason tournaments existed yet

#Winning

Creighton reeled off 13 straight wins to start the 2016-17 season. It was Creighton’s longest win streak under Greg McDermott, as seen below.

Longest Win Streaks Under Greg McDermott at CU

W’s Dates Snapped By 13 Nov. 11, 2016 - Present #1 Villanova 11 Dec. 1, 2012 - Jan. 15, 2013 at Wichita State 11 Dec. 31, 2011 - Feb. 1, 2012 at Northern Iowa 10 Dec. 3, 2013 - Jan. 14, 2014 at Providence

Win Streak History

Creighton’s 13-0 start was its sixth streak of 13 straight wins or more all-time, and Creighton’s longest winning streak since Tom Apke’s 1974-75 club won 14 straight.

The school-record streak is 38 straight wins, set over the course of CU’s first four seasons of organized basketball nearly 100 years ago.

Creighton’s Longest Win Streaks, All-Time

W’s Dates Coach NCAA/NIT 38 Feb. 22, 1917 - Feb. 11, 1920 Mills Didn’t exist 17 Mar. 25, 1942 - Mar. 4, 1943 Hickey NIT 16 Jan. 31, 1928 - Jan. 23, 1929 Schabinger Didn’t exist 14 Jan. 3 - Feb. 21, 1925 Schabinger Didn’t exist 14 Jan. 2 - Feb. 22, 1975 Apke NCAA 13 Nov. 11 - Dec. 28, 2016 McDermott ? ? ?

BIG EAST Playing Big

Though the BIG EAST may not be considered of the traditional “Football 5” Conferences due to its lack of big time football, the performance of the league has been big time for a long time.

The league has owned a top-five RPI in the NCAA RPI rankings in every season since 2000-01, as seen below:

BIG EAST in Conference RPI Rankings

2016-17: 3rd (per WarrenNolan.com) 2015-16: 4th 2014-15: 3rd 2013-14: 4th 2012-13: 2nd 2011-12: 2nd 2010-11: 1st 2009-10: 3rd 2008-19: 4th 2007-08: 5th 2006-07: 5th 2005-06: 3rd 2004-05: 2nd 2003-04: 4th 2002-03: 5th 2001-02: 3rd 2000-01: 3rd

Top 25 RPI

According to WarrenNolan.com on Monday morning, Creighton ranked No. 23 nationally in the RPI.

Villanova was second, Xavier was 26th and Butler 10th, which has helped the BIG EAST to No. 3 in WarrenNolan.com’s conference RPI rankings.

Creighton owns a 3-3mark against top-26 RPI teams and a 5-4 record against top-50 RPI clubs this season.

15 Treys & 50 Percent?

Creighton shot made 44-of-81 three-point attempts in three games at the Paradise Jam, good for 54.3 percent, in its only three previous games outside Omaha.

The Bluejays shot 15-of-28 (53.6%) against Washington State, 13-of-27 (48.1%) against North Carolina State and 16-of-26 (61.5%) in the title tilt vs. Ole Miss.

In program history, Creighton owns 11 all-time games in which it has made 15 or more three-pointers and shot 50 percent or better, as seen below. Two of those were in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Best 3FG%, Minimum 15 3FG Made

3FG% Opponent 3FG-3FGA Date .667 Chattanooga 20-30 02/19/05 .640 Chicago State 16-25 12/29/13 .625 at Indiana State 15-24 12/31/08 .615 vs. Ole Miss 16-26 11/21/16 .600 at #4 Villanova 21-35 01/24/14 .600 Texas-Arlington 15-25 11/17/02 .600 vs. IUPUI 15-25 11/25/02 .593 Drake 16-27 01/08/13 .536 Missouri State 15-28 01/30/13 .536 vs. Washington State 15-28 11/18/16 .533 Evansville 16-30 01/04/99

Omaha’s Team

Creighton has started Omaha natives Justin Patton and Khyri Thomas in each of its games so far.

It’s the first time Creighton has started two Omaha products in the same game since March 16, 2000 vs. Auburn, when Matt West (Omaha Westside) and Donnie Johnson (Omaha Central) earned a nod.

Johnson, coincidentally, coached Thomas at Omaha Benson High School.

Preseason BIG EAST Poll

Creighton was picked to finish third in its fourth season as BIG EAST Conference members according to a preseason poll of league coaches. Villanova was picked first with 81 points and nine first-place votes, while Xavier and Creighton round out the top three. Seton Hall and Georgetown tied for fourth place, while Butler, Marquette, St. John’s, Providence and DePaul rounded out the bottom half.

Creighton guard Maurice Watson Jr. was named Preseason All-BIG EAST First Team, while Marcus Foster was picked to be a Preseason All-BIG EAST Honorable-Mention choice.

NBA Representation

This year marks the third straight season that Creighton has three NBA players at the same time, as Kyle Korver (Cleveland Cavaliers), Anthony Tolliver (Sacramento Kings) and Doug McDermott (Oklahoma City Thunder) are all in the league.

Including 2016-17, Creighton has now had an NBA player in 33 of the last 34 years.

Korver ranks fifth in NBA history with 2,014 three-pointers and is also seventh in league history with 43.1 percent marksmanship from three-point range (through February 26). He set a single-season NBA mark that still stands with his 53.6 percent shooting from three-point range in 2009-10, and is the only player in league history to lead the NBA in three-point percentage three times. He’s currently averaging 10.3 points per game while making 45.8 percent of his three-point attempts this year.

Tolliver is averaging 7.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this season for the Kings, his 11th NBA organization.

McDermott was traded last Thursday by the Chicago Bulls to the Oklahoma City. He is averaging 9.9 points per game and shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three-point range.

Full House

Creighton is averaging 17,438 fans per home game this season, fifth-best nationally. That figure would rank 17th best in the NBA, ahead of 14 franchises.

Last year was the 11th straight season that CU has been among the nation’s top 25 in average home attendance, and the fifth straight season in the top-10 nationally in attendance, as well.

2016-17 Attendance Leaders (2/26)

Rk. School Average Next Home 1. Kentucky 23,426 2/28 2. Syracuse 22,251 3/4 3. Louisville 20,736 3/4 4. North Carolina 17,822 3/4 5. Creighton 17,438 2/28 6. Wisconsin 17,286 3/2 7. Maryland 16,550 3/4 8. Kansas 16,401 2/27 9. Indiana 16,364 TBD 10. North Carolina State 15,907 TBD

Highest Average Attendance, Creighton?History

Avg.?Att. School Year 17,896 Creighton 2013-14 17,438 so far Creighton 2016-17 17,155 Creighton 2012-13 17,048 Creighton 2014-15 16,665 Creighton 2011-12

Some Loyal Fans

Creighton has surpassed 200,000 home fans for the 12th straight season in 2016-17. The 302,887 home fans last season ranked as the most in school history.

Creighton had never attracted more than 141,000 home fans in any season prior to the opening of CenturyLink Center Omaha, and now has done it in the last 14 seasons (including this year).

Creighton has led its conference in home attendance every year since moving into CenturyLink Center Omaha, which is in its 14th season.

Creighton’s Most Home Fans, Season

Rk. Year G Attendance Average 1. 2015-16 19 302,887 15,941 2. 2008-09 19 302,676 15,930 3. 2010-11 22 297,161 13,507 4. 2012-13 17 291,643 17,155 5. 2014-15 17 289,808 17,048

Release, Rotation, Splash, Repeat

Creighton has made at least one three-pointer in 777 straight games since a 59-53 loss at Illinois State on Feb. 20, 1993. The streak is the nation’s 21st-longest active streak through games of February 26.

Creighton’s last win without making a three-point basket came on March 3, 1991 when the Jays went 0-for-2 from three-point range in a 71-66 win over Southern Illinois in the championship game of the MVC Tournament.

Below is a list of the nation’s longest active three-point streaks.

Longest Active 3-Point Streaks (2/26)

Rk. Streak School Next Game 1. 1,004 Kentucky 2/28 2. 1,003 UNLV 3/1 3. 993 Vanderbilt 2/28 4. 976 Duke 2/28 5. 934 Western Kentucky 3/2 6. 930 Arkansas 3/1 7. 922 East Tennessee State 2/27 8. 915 Pacific 3/3 9. 897 Oakland 3/4 10. 889 Texas 3/1 11. 869 Princeton 3/3 12. 837 La Salle 3/1 837 Marshall 3/2 14. 829 Baylor 2/27 15. 807 LIU-Brooklyn 3/1 16. 803 Gonzaga 3/4 17. 799 Cornell 3/3 18. 787 Mount St. Mary’s 3/1 19. 784 Tennessee State 3/1 20. 778 East Carolina 3/1 21. 777 Creighton 2/28

Eight Out Of 18 Tourney Titles

Creighton owns eight league tournament titles in the last 18 years. On a national basis, the only schools that can claim this are Gonzaga (14), Duke (10), Winthrop (9), Creighton (8), Kansas (8) and Kentucky (8).

Top-20 Crowds

Here’s a look at Creighton’s top-20 home crowds all-time. The Villanova crowd of 18,831 Dec. 31 was third-most in school history.

Rank Att. Opponent Date 1. 18,868 Providence 03/08/14 2. 18,859 Georgetown 01/25/14 3. 18,831 #1 Villanova 12/31/16 4. 18,797 #6 Villanova 02/16/14 5. 18,742 Seton Hall 02/23/14 6. 18,735 Wichita State 02/11/12 7. 18,613 Wichita State 03/02/13 8. 18,525 Marquette 12/31/13 9. 18,494 Illinois State 02/09/13 10. 18,458 Evansville 12/29/12 11. 18,436 Bradley 01/28/12 12. 18,323 DePaul 02/07/14 13. 18,160 Central Arkansas 11/14/14 14. 18,145 Marquette 01/21/17 15. 18,111 Bradley 02/02/13 16. 18,084 Seton Hall 12/28/16 17. 18,078 Tulsa 11/23/13 18. 18,073 Drake 01/08/13 19. 18,032 #12 Butler 01/11/17 20. 17,971 #19 Butler 02/16/15

Multiple Choices

Creighton had four men average in double-figures in 2015-16, Maurice Watson Jr. (14.1), Cole Huff (11.3), Geoffrey Groselle (11.2) and Isaiah Zierden (10.2).

Creighton had not previously had four men finish the year scoring in double-figures since 1979-80, when Kevin McKenna, Jim Honz, George Morrow and Daryl Stovall did so.

This year’s team also has four men scoring at a double-figure clip, with Huff not far behind at 9.1 ppg.

Très Bien

Since 2011-12, Creighton is 60-48 (.556) when shooting 40.00 percent or worse from three-point range. While respectable, that pales in comparison to CU’s 79-14 (.849) mark the last six years when shooting better than 40.00 percent from downtown.

Lower the standards to 30%, and it’s still impressive. Creighton is 121-35 in the last six years when shooting 30 percent or better from deep, compared to 18-28 when shooting 29.99 percent or less.

Big Deficits, No Big Deal

Creighton owns 16 victories under Greg McDermott after trailing by double-figures at some point. Nine of those comebacks came away from home, including the win over Ole Miss in the Virgin Islands on Nov. 21st.

On Nov. 19, 2014, Creighton trailed 42-24 to No. 18 Oklahoma with 18:30 to go before putting together a comeback for the ages. It was CU’s largest comeback victory under Greg McDermott (see chart below), and the second-biggest in the history of CenturyLink Center Omaha (see chart, left column on page four).

On the other hand, CU is 142-12 under McDermott when putting together double-digit leads, including wins 130 of the last 138 times.

Double-Digit Comebacks Under Greg McDermott

Deficit Opponent Date 18 #18 Oklahoma 11/19/14 17 at San Diego State 11/30/11 16 at Evansville 02/16/13 14 Evansville 02/21/12 13 at Saint Joseph’s 11/16/13 13 Xavier 01/12/14 12 Saint Joseph’s 12/11/10 12 at DePaul 01/17/16 11 at Wichita State 12/31/11 11 Northern Iowa 01/10/12 11 vs. Alabama 03/16/12 11 vs. Ole Miss 11/21/16 10 UAB 11/14/12 10 vs. Drake 03/02/12 10 at Nebraska 12/07/14 10 South Dakota 12/09/14

CenturyLink Center Omaha Dramatics

Providence’s Kris Dunn hit a game-winning shot as time expired to beat Creighton last Jan. 12th. It was the first game-winning shot with no time left to ever to beat Creighton at CenturyLink Center Omaha, exceeding the previous low with 1.9 seconds left by Butler’s Roosevelt Jones in 2014-15.

Dunn’s shot was the first to beat Creighton (at any site) with no time left on the clock since Anthony James drained a game-winning three-pointer for Northern Iowa in a 65-62 win on Feb. 4, 2012 in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Creighton is 7-7 in games with a game-winning go-ahead score in the final 10 seconds in the 14-year old facility.

Creighton’s Go-Ahead Scores in Wins at CLCO, Last 10 Seconds

Date Opponent Score Player/Score Time 11/26/05 Dayton W 91-90* Funk FG :5.7 01/28/06 Wichita St. W 57-55 Tolliver FG :0.0 11/25/06 George Mason W 58-56 Watts FT :7.5 03/18/08 Rhode Island W 74-73 Witter 3FG :3.2 01/13/10 Southern Illinois W 71-69 Young FG :1.3 02/18/12 Long Beach St. W 81-79 Young FG :0.3 01/28/14 St. John’s W 63-60 McDermott 3FG :2.8

*double-overtime

Opponent Go-Ahead Scores in CU?Losses at CLCO, Last 10 Seconds

Date Opponent Score Player/Score Time 03/20/06 Miami (Fla.) L 53-52 G. Diaz FT :2.6 01/20/07 Southern Illinois L 58-57 B. Mullins FG :4.1 01/10/15 #19 Seton Hall L 68-67 S. Gibbs 3FG :2.2 02/16/15 #19 Butler L 58-56 R. Jones FG :1.9 03/07/15 Xavier L 74-73 D. Davis FT’s :6.3 01/12/16 #12 Providence L 50-48 K. Dunn FG :0.0 02/22/17 Providence L 68-66 K. Cartwright 3FG :2.4

What A Start!

Greg McDermott is 163-79 on the Creighton sideline in his seventh year at the helm. The 163 wins are easily the most in Creighton history in the first seven seasons, way more than Tom Apke’s 130.

Most Wins at CU, First Seven Seasons

Coach Years W-L After 7 Yrs Greg McDermott 2010-Pres. 163-79 so far Tom Apke 1974-80 130-64 Dana Altman 1994-00 123-86 Red McManus 1959-65 105-75

McDermott Passes McManus On CU Wins List

Greg McDermott currently has 163 victories at Creighton, good for third place on CU’s all-time wins list.

McDermott’s .674 winning percentage is Creighton’s best since Arthur A. Schabinger’s .714 win rate more 80 years ago.

Below is a list of the most victorious Creighton coaches in program history.

Most Coaching Wins, Creighton History

Rk. W-L Name Years 1. 327-176 Dana Altman 1994-2010 2. 165-66 Arthur A. Schabinger 1922-35 3. 163-79 Greg McDermott 2010-Pres. 4. 138-118 John J. “Red” McManus 1959-69 5. 130-64 Tom Apke 1974-81

CenturyLink Center Omaha Success

Creighton has played 238 regular and postseason contests at CenturyLink Center Omaha all-time in the 14-year-old facility.

The Bluejays own a 196-42 (.824) record all-time at the facility, and have never lost there on a Thursday (7-0) or Friday (12-0).

Creighton has outscored its opponents 18,259-15,409 in games at CenturyLink Center Omaha, an average margin of 11.97 points per game. Creighton has led wire-to-wire 66 different times, including 14 of its last 35 home games.

Creighton is also 25-24 all-time in the 47 games at CLCO in which it’s fallen behind by double-figures at any point, 7-9 when down by 10+ points at halftime at The Link, and 31-22 when trailing at halftime at CenturyLink Center Omaha.

Creighton is 99-23 (.811) at CenturyLink Center Omaha under Greg McDermott, including a 57-4 record vs. non-conference teams.

On Your Mark, Get Set, Go

Creighton averaged 79.63 points per game in 2015-16, and is scoring 83.52 points per game in 2016-17.

Greg McDermott is 44-2 as a Division I head coach when his teams score 90 or more points, including a 38-2 mark on the Creighton sideline.

In fact, McDermott’s team scored 90 or more points 10 times (in 35 games) last season, compared to six total times in 280 games on the sideline in nine years at Northern Iowa and Iowa State.

Creighton had won 75 straight games when scoring 90 or more points at all sites since a Jan. 11, 1988 loss to Southern Illinois, before a March 5, 2016 loss at Xavier by a 98-93 score.

Creighton is 57-2 all-time when scoring 100 points or more, including 29 straight wins since a 1977 loss to North Texas.