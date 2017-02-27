Bond set for Creighton star charged with sexual assault - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Bond set for Creighton star charged with sexual assault

Posted:

Posted By:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News
8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Bond was set at $750,000 for suspended Creighton Basketball player Maurice Watson Jr.in Douglas County Jail court on Monday afternoon. According to our Television partner Action 3 News, prosecutors say the victim was forced in a bathroom by Watson and he sexually assaulted her.

Creighton suspended Watson from the team on February 7th. Last Thursday, a warrant was issued for his arrest. His attorney says he was at home in Philadelphia and drove back to Omaha to turn himself in. They maintain Watson is innocent and plan to vigorously fight the charges in court.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.