Bond set for Creighton star charged with sexual assault

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Bond was set at $750,000 for suspended Creighton Basketball player Maurice Watson Jr.in Douglas County Jail court on Monday afternoon. According to our Television partner Action 3 News, prosecutors say the victim was forced in a bathroom by Watson and he sexually assaulted her.

Creighton suspended Watson from the team on February 7th. Last Thursday, a warrant was issued for his arrest. His attorney says he was at home in Philadelphia and drove back to Omaha to turn himself in. They maintain Watson is innocent and plan to vigorously fight the charges in court.