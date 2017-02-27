Trial set to begin Monday for man accused of killing brother - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Trial set to begin Monday for man accused of killing brother

       GERING, Neb. (AP) - A trial is scheduled to begin Monday with jury selection for an Alliance man accused of stabbing to death his brother in Scottsbluff.
    Forty-one-year-old William Reed is charged with killing 42-year-old Christopher Reed on April 22 last year at Christopher's home. William Reed has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon.
    Court documents say William Reed twice told officers he'd stabbed his brother. A knife found at the scene was seized as evidence.
    Officers think William Reed was under the influence of narcotics or alcohol at the time.

