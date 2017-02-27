NEB WRES: Nine Huskers Pre-Seeded by Big Ten

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Nine Huskers Pre-Seeded by Big Ten

Seven Husker wrestlers earned top-five pre-seeds, and nine Huskers are seeded altogether, for this weekend’s Big Ten Championships, the conference announced on Monday.

All-American Eric Montoya leads Nebraska with the No. 2 seed at 133 pounds. The senior is 23-2 this season, and will be making his third Big Ten Championships appearance. Montoya finished fifth at the 2016 conference tournament after taking eighth in 2015.

Tim Lambert (125), Tyler Berger (157) and Aaron Studebaker (197) each garnered the No. 3 seed in their respective weight classes. Lambert owns a 26-5 mark during his senior campaign and leads all Husker starters with seven pins. Berger is 27-3 with all three of his losses coming to the top-two seeds at 157 pounds. Studebaker holds a 24-6 record and leads the Huskers with nine major decisions this season.

Colton McCrystal (No. 4 at 141), TJ Dudley (No. 5 at 184) and Collin Jensen (No. 5 at heavyweight) round out the Huskers pre-seeded in the top five. McCrystal, who is making his first Big Ten Championships appearance since 2014, is 26-8 this season. Dudley, a two-time All-American and 2016 Big Ten runner-up, is 23-2 during his senior campaign. Jensen, who is making his fourth conference tournament showing, is 24-9 this season.

Dustin Williams (No. 7 at 165) and Micah Barnes (No. 9 at 174) are also pre-seeded for the Big Ten Championships. Williams is 14-12 this season, and will be making his first career conference tournament appearance. Barnes is 15-12 this season, and will be making his second Big Ten appearance after finishing sixth last year.

The Big Ten Championships are set for Saturday and Sunday at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Session I begins Saturday at 9 a.m. (CT) before Session II, set for 5 p.m. on Saturday. Sunday’s action starts at 11 a.m., with the final session slated for 2 p.m. The first three sessions will be streamed live on BTN Plus on BTN2Go, and the final session will be televised on the Big Ten Network.