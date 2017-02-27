Urban League hosts first NE Black and Brown Legislative Day

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

Around 30 people traveled down from Omaha Monday to get an inside look at the Nebraska Legislature. They're with the Urban League of Nebraska Young Professionals, here for the first annual Black and Brown Legislative Day.

The goal? To help engage minorities in local government.

"Participating directly with the legislative process," said Dawaune Hayes, a young professional from Omaha who went on the trip. "Local elections, especially on a state and city level, are incredibly important. It's what's happening in our own backyard."

People of all ages could apply for the trip. The day's information was practical: they learned how a bill becomes law, how to testify in hearings, and how to access their senators.

"You can come down here to Lincoln, pull your senator off the floor, and talk to them personally," said Jasmine Harris, one of the event coordinators. "Let them know what is concerning you; what is concerning your community."

Many in the group were able to pull their senator off the floor during the Monday session and share their concerns. The people I spoke with say they feel minorities are under-represented in the governing body. They say this isn't just about elected officials, though. They also want to encourage minorities to get involved, and that their voice matters.

"[We want to say] Hey. Here's what's going on. Here's how these bills can effect you and here's how you can effect the law of the land," Hayes said.

The Urban League says they hope to make this an annual event.