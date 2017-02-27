NEB WGOLF: Judd Captures Individual Crown in Arizona

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Nebraska women's golfer Audrey Judd fired a career-best 68 to claim a one-stroke victory with a three-round total of 209 in a strong 76-player field at the 2017 Westbrook Spring Invitational in Peoria, Ariz., on Monday.

Judd, a junior from Olathe, Kan., finished with birdies on No. 2, No. 3, No. 8 and No. 12, while adding 14 pars in an outstanding round of championship golf on the 6,269-yard, par-72 Vistas Course at the Westbrook Golf Club.

Judd's final round was one shot better than her previous career-best 69, which she fired in Sunday's second round in Peoria. She opened the tournament with an even-par 72 on Sunday.

Judd's spectacular play allowed her to overcome a three-stroke lead by Notre Dame's Isabella DiLisio after 36 holes. DiLisio settled for a final round 73 to finish in a tie for third with Tristyn Nowlin from Illinois at 211. Kansas State's Connie Jaffrey secured runner-up honors with a 54-hole score of 210 that included Monday's best individual round of 67.

Freshman Kate Smith added a final-round 73 for the Huskers to close the tournament in a tie for 31st at 221. Judd and Smith helped the Huskers to a 12th-place finish in the 13-team field. The Huskers posted their best round of the tournament with a 293 on Monday to finish at 890. Nebraska finished eight strokes in front of Big Ten foe Indiana (898).

Kansas State recorded a final-round 283 to secure the team title with an 861, four strokes ahead of Ohio State and Kansas, which both finished at 865. Illinois (871) and Iowa (873) rounded out the top five team scores at the tournament, while New Mexico State (874) and the hosts from Wisconsin (877) completed the top half of the field.

Nebraska freshman Annie Sritragul carded a solid round of 75 on Monday, while junior Emily Gillman complete the Huskers team score with a 77. Gillman tied for 63rd at 231, while Sritragul finished 71st (234). Husker senior Sarah Pravecek (233) and freshman Jessica Haraden (233) tied for 68th. Haraden competed as an individual outside the Husker lineup.

The Huskers return to action in Arizona for the Clover Cup, March 17-19. The tournament is hosted by Notre Dame in Mesa, Ariz.

Westbrook Spring Invitational

Feb. 26-27, 2017

Westbrook Golf Club (Vistas Course)

Par 72, 6,269 Yards

Peoria, Ariz.

Final Team Results

1. Kansas State - 290-288-283-861 (-3)

T2. Ohio State - 295-287-283-865 (+1)

T2. Kansas - 280-296-289-865 (+1)

4. Illinois - 288-292-291-871 (+7)

5. Iowa - 292-294-287-873 (+9)

6. New Mexico State - 286-299-289-874 (+10)

7. Wisconsin - 291-300-286-877 (+13)

8. Oregon State - 288-303-291-882 (+18)

T9. Washington State - 292-309-283-884 (+20)

T9. Notre Dame - 292-295-297-884 (+20)

11. UC Davis - 299-297-290-886 (+22)

12. Nebraska - 299-298-293-890 (+26)

13. Indiana - 300-296-302-898 (+34)

Final Individual Results

1. Audrey Judd, Nebraska - 72-69-68-209 (-7) - medalist

2. Connie Jaffrey, Kansas State - 73-70-67-210 (-6)

T3. Isabella DiLisio, Notre Dame - 68-70-73-211 (-5)

T3. Tristyn Nowlin, Illinois - 71-71-69-211 (-5)

5. Ariadna Fonseca, Kansas - 75-69-68-212 (-4)

T6. Brooke Ferrell, Wisconsin - 70-72-72-214 (-2)

T6. *Gabby Curtis, Wisconsin - 69-72-73-214 (-2)

T6. Kristen Cline, New Mexico State - 67-78-69-214 (-2)

T6. Ana Sanjuan, Indiana - 73-69-72-214 (-2)

T10. Chomchana Phuchanbanchob, Kansas - 68-73-74-215 (-1)

T10. Olivia Benzin, Oregon State - 71-73-71-215 (-1)

T10. Jaclyn Lee, Ohio State - 74-71-70-215 (-1)

T10. Sophie Liu, Iowa - 70-73-72-215 (-1)

T10. Madison Talley, Kansas State - 71-70-74-215 (-1)

T10. Jessica Porvasnik, Ohio State - 73-71-71-215 (-1)

Nebraska Individuals

1. Audrey Judd - 72-69-68-209 (-7) - medalist

T31. Kate Smith - 75-73-73-221 (+5)

T63. Emily Gillman - 74-80-77-231 (+15)

T68. Sarah Pravecek - 78-76-79-233 (+17)

T68. *Jessica Haraden - 82-74-77-233 (+17)

71. Annie Sritragul - 79-80-75-234 (+18)