NEB MGYM: Anton Stephenson Claims Conference Honor

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Anton Stephenson of the Nebraska men’s gymnastics team earned his first Big Ten Gymnast-of-the-Week honor announced by the Big Ten Conference on Monday. The award is his fourth overall weekly conference award after being named Big Ten Freshman of the Week three times last season.

The Fishers, Indiana, native had a stellar weekend in Chicago, Illinois, where Nebraska defeated the UIC Flames on Sunday 406.300-367.950. The sophomore helped the team to a season-high vault score (71.20) with his 15.10 vault. Stephenson becomes the first Husker to break the 15.0 mark this season after scoring changes prior to the start of the season tend to lower scores by 0.5.

Stephenson’s vault earned him the title on the event. He also took first on floor (14.05) and pommel horse (13.65), claiming his ninth, 10th and 11th career individual titles. On parallel bars, he finished third with a score of 13.90.

Stephenson becomes the Huskers’ first Big Ten Gymnast of the Week since his brother Chris won the award the week of Jan. 23. Stephenson and the Huskers welcome Penn State and Iowa to the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday for a Big Ten triangular meet. Competition is set to begin at 4 p.m.