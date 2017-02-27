Lincoln makes progress on new fire stations

Lincoln Fire and Rescue is making progress building five new stations in Lincoln.

Station 11, which is currently shared with the Lincoln Airport Authority, is a step closer to moving to its own home at 46th and west Adams.

LFR is now looking for a contractor for that one and hopes to break ground as early as March.

"The design work has taken longer than ever I anticipated, so we're a little bit behind where I would like to be,” Lincoln Fire and Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Borer said.

The department is heading to the design stage for the four other stations.

Those will be funded by the city's quarter of cent sales tax increase for three years that voters approved in 2015.

It was a part of the $36 million project including Lincoln’s new 911 system.

LFR is facing challenges of where to build them because most of the areas are already developed.

"It’s been more than two years. I would never anticipate it would've been this difficult to find land to build a station,” Borer said.

It's projected that Lincoln will have more than 400 thousand people in 2040.

So, the department has learned from this process to start looking for the land now for the anticipated growth.

However, for now,

Firefighters hope to serve more than 6,000 households in the city better with the four new stations and that they last for decades to come.

"We want these stations to last 50–75 years, so as the city grows in southeast Lincoln and south. These facilities will serve Lincoln for a long, long time,” Borer said.

The department hopes to complete fire station 11 by the end of this year.