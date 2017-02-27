Man charged in Foltz home burglary pleaded guilty

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The man accused of breaking into the home of a Foltz family member as they honored the late Nebraska kicker in Lincoln has pled guilty.

Scott Davis pled to two felonies today in Greeley County District Court on Monday: burglary and theft by unlawful taking.

He originally faced four charges in the case.

Davis also pled guilty to theft by unlawful taking in a separate Greeley County case.

Authorities said roughly $1,400 worth of items were taken from Jordan Foltz home back in September.

Sam Foltz was killed in a crash in Wisconsin last summer.

Davis will be sentenced in April.