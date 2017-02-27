Lawmakers hear child safety, restraint bills

"While everyone in our vehicle was properly restrained, the sheer force of a semi crashing in and over the rear end of a vehicle was and is more than any safety restraint or two year old body can handle, Aiden was almost instantly killed” Jennifer Brock, Aiden’s Animals, said.

Heart wrenching testimony by a mother whose son was taken too soon in a tragic crash: two year old Aiden lost his life when a semi truck slammed into the back of his families car on Interstate 80.

His 17 month old sister, seated right next to him, survived.

"With 100% certainty, I can tell you that Ansley would not be alive if it were not for use and proper installation of her child safety restraint,” Brock said.

Now, their mother's mission is to improve child seat safety- even though she says no car seat could have saved her son.

Lawmakers heard from experts on four different bills Monday - all aimed at enhancing safety for children in vehicles.

The first- LB41, would make it a primary offense to have unrestrained minors in the car meaning police can pull you over and ticket you for it.

"Right now the usage rate across Nebraska is 98.4% child safety seat usage rates, the highest rates on record, even with that though there were 946 motorists who were cited with failure to use a child safety seat or booster seat last year,” Rose White, Triple A, said.

The next, LB42, would require children be in the back seat if available.

It also makes it mandatory that children two and under be in rear facing seats until they outgrow the weight and height requirements.

"The longer you can leave a child rear facing the safer they are. It's all about development of the spinal column that is protecting the spinal cord,” one testifier said,

Another bill-LB279- aims to put seat belts in school buses purchased after 2018.

Senator Robert Hilkemann introduced almost identical legislature in 2015.

"I am bringing this bill because I don't want to read about another school bus tragedy without being able to say I did all I could,” Senator Hilkemann said.

If all three bills make it out of committee, they'll head to the legislative floor for debate.

There was no opposition for either child restraint bill. The only opposition to the bus restraint bill came from school systems worried about how to fund the change.