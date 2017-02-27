NU asks for less cuts as state budget tightens

The University of Nebraska revisited the appropriations committee Monday in hopes of making dollars and cents out of the next fiscal budget.

"We are facing a time of fiscal stress,” NU president Hank Bounds said following Monday’s hearing. “The only way in my view that you move beyond that fiscal stress is to grow your economy."

With a potential $1 billion budget shortfall by 2019, Governor Pete Ricketts' proposed budget cuts funding to the University by $56 million each year for the next two years.

On Monday, Bounds asked to reduce that number to $46 million.

"For us as we are a very small state from a population perspective, 1.8 million people,” Bounds said. “So when you look at other states and you think about big 10 competitors, those institutions have kept their enrollment. They can demand almost any tuition number they want and capture that. We can’t do that."

The University would still have to increase tuition at all four campuses with their proposal, but they say it would keep from a double digit increase that comes with larger cuts.

Many of NU’s students are from rural Nebraska. One of those, UNK senior Rachel Flaugh, testified in front of the appropriations committee Monday.

She said the affordable tuition at UNK helped her finish college debt free, and will allow her to enter medical school next year. So far, she’s planning on attending UNMC.

"A lot of families at the University of Nebraska come from agricultural backgrounds and rural communities,” Flaugh said. “Such families have already been impacted by the agricultural economy shortfall. We come to the situation of needing that money for students in order to ensure we can give them the best possible opportunity and also minimize the debt for their families."

This request for more leniency couldn't come at a worse time.

Also on Monday, the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board released new estimates that the state will generate even less revenue over the next biennium than they originally projected.

President Bounds said the best way for the state to create more revenue is to create more jobs and opportunities, which he argues his agency does. He also said by continuing to make NU’s tuition affordable, more Nebraskans will graduate college and, in turn, rekindle the economy.

He also suggested using the state's rainy day fund to cover the extra $20 million over 2 years.

The appropriations committee has to come up with recommendations to present to the floor for debate.

That will most likely be in April. The budget has to be set by July 1st.