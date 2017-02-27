Feb 27 Prep Basketball Scores

Posted By: Sports
sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: Associated Press
^BOYS BASKETBALL=
^A-2 Tournament=
^Finals=
Papillion-LaVista 66, Omaha Burke 44
^A-3 Tournament=
^Finals=
Omaha Creighton Prep 69, Millard West 60
^B-1 Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Gretna 61, Nebraska City 36
Platteview 63, Waverly 38
^B-2 Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Omaha Skutt Catholic 79, Ralston 74
^B-3 Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Bennington 48, Elkhorn Mount Michael 40
Omaha Roncalli 61, South Sioux City 42
^B-4 Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Crete 62, Columbus 49
Norris 49, Beatrice 47
^B-5 Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Aurora 55, Hastings 44
York 65, Grand Island Northwest 37
^B-6 Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Gering 98, Alliance 93
Scottsbluff 52, McCook 33
^Class C1 District Tournament=
^Finals=
^District C1-1=
Boys Town 71, Louisville 51
^District C1-2=
Bishop Neumann 67, Milford 61
^District C1-3=
Winnebago 65, Columbus Scotus 50
^District C1-5=
Kearney Catholic 72, Boone Central/Newman Grove 52
^District C1-6=
Gothenburg 53, Chadron 47
^Class C2 District Tournament=
^Finals=
^Distict C2-2=
Ponca 48, Yutan 46
^District C2-4=
Centennial 54, Battle Creek 49
^District C2-5=
Hastings St. Cecilia 62, Amherst 32
^District C2-6=
Southwest 49, Perkins County 41
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.