Man died in rollover in Seward County

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

A Nebraska man has been killed in a rollover crash in rural Seward County.

The accident was reported around 8:45 a.m. Sunday about three miles south of Pleasant Dale.

The Seward County Sheriff's Office says the westbound car didn't halt at a stop sign and then ran into a roadside ditch before rolling several times into a field.

Soe Doh Moo, 41, of Crete was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.



