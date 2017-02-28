Trials set in Hastings child abuse cases - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Trials set in Hastings child abuse cases

Posted: Updated:

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
8@klkntv.com 

Trials have been set for a Hastings woman and man accused of child abuse.
       
Online court records show 23-year-old Brittany Hatch pleaded not guilty Monday.

Her trial is scheduled to begin May 15.

The records also show 32-year-old John Brown pleaded not guilty to two counts of child abuse and one of being a habitual criminal.

His trial is scheduled to begin April 24.
       
Police say they found the baby unresponsive after a call in November.

A doctor later found that the baby had methamphetamine in her system.

The doctor also found bruises, cuts to the baby's mouth and burns on her feet.
       
Authorities say Brown is Hatch's fiance but not the baby's biological father.
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old located

    UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old located

    UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old located

    Alycea Willits, 9, has been located. 

    More >>

    Alycea Willits, 9, has been located. 

    More >>

  • A man rams a vehicle multiple times in North Lincoln

    A man rams a vehicle multiple times in North Lincoln

      Lincoln Police arrested 35-year-old Jason Truhlicka for second offense  DUI resulting in serious bodily injury and other driving violations early Thursday morning. They said he rammed a 56-year-old man's vehicle multiple times near 27th and Holdrege eventually making him hit a light pole. The victim's 29-year-old female passenger got compound fracture to her lower right leg.  

    More >>

      Lincoln Police arrested 35-year-old Jason Truhlicka for second offense  DUI resulting in serious bodily injury and other driving violations early Thursday morning. They said he rammed a 56-year-old man's vehicle multiple times near 27th and Holdrege eventually making him hit a light pole. The victim's 29-year-old female passenger got compound fracture to her lower right leg.  

    More >>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.