Excellence in Education: Hill Elementary Science Fair

For the past few weeks, Ruth Hill Elementary students have been preparing for their school science fair. Tuesday, they got to show off their finished projects.
 
Though participation was voluntary, more than 100 students signed up to do projects. The students did their projects by themselves; completely outside of school.

Projects ranged from studying brain injuries, to using soda as a cleaning product.

"I just kind of started learning about it and I just got really interested in learning about science and medical, and all that," says Maya, a fourth grade student.

"It really was exciting to kind of experiment and research a lot of the different things, depending on what you chose for your science project," says Hayden, also in fourth grade.

UNL athletes served as guest judges at the science fair. 

