Saunders County Officials searching for dangerous suspect - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Saunders County Officials searching for dangerous suspect

Saunders County Officials searching for dangerous suspect

Posted: Updated:

The Saunders County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say should be considered dangerous.

It happened around 6:00am Tuesday morning, near Wahoo city limits, on Highway 92.

Officials say a deputy spotted an abandoned car in the area, ran the plates, and determined the man associated with it was dangerous.

They say the suspect has several felony warrants out for him. Officials did not say what those warrants were for, but did mention a weapons concern.

Several agencies and a canine unit were on the scene looking for the suspect Tuesday morning. Saunders County is still searching.

Officials are not releasing a suspect name or identity at this time.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old located

    UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old located

    UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old located

    Alycea Willits, 9, has been located. 

    More >>

    Alycea Willits, 9, has been located. 

    More >>

  • A man rams a vehicle multiple times in North Lincoln

    A man rams a vehicle multiple times in North Lincoln

      Lincoln Police arrested 35-year-old Jason Truhlicka for second offense  DUI resulting in serious bodily injury and other driving violations early Thursday morning. They said he rammed a 56-year-old man's vehicle multiple times near 27th and Holdrege eventually making him hit a light pole. The victim's 29-year-old female passenger got compound fracture to her lower right leg.  

    More >>

      Lincoln Police arrested 35-year-old Jason Truhlicka for second offense  DUI resulting in serious bodily injury and other driving violations early Thursday morning. They said he rammed a 56-year-old man's vehicle multiple times near 27th and Holdrege eventually making him hit a light pole. The victim's 29-year-old female passenger got compound fracture to her lower right leg.  

    More >>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.