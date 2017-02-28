Saunders County Officials searching for dangerous suspect

The Saunders County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say should be considered dangerous.

It happened around 6:00am Tuesday morning, near Wahoo city limits, on Highway 92.

Officials say a deputy spotted an abandoned car in the area, ran the plates, and determined the man associated with it was dangerous.

They say the suspect has several felony warrants out for him. Officials did not say what those warrants were for, but did mention a weapons concern.

Several agencies and a canine unit were on the scene looking for the suspect Tuesday morning. Saunders County is still searching.

Officials are not releasing a suspect name or identity at this time.